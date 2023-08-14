Cem Mansur conducts the Turkish National Youth Philharmonic Orchestra with pianist Anna Fedorova performing music by Ege Gür, Rachmaninoff, Mendelssohn and Sibelius.
The concert will be held in the Sala Santa Cecilia at the Auditorium Parco della Musica Ennio Morricone at 20.30.
For full details including tickets see Santa Cecilia website.
Santa Cecilia: Turkish National Youth Philharmonic Orchestra in Rome
Via Pietro de Coubertin, 30, 00196 Roma RM, Italy
