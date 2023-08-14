31.4 C
What's on Music

Santa Cecilia: Turkish National Youth Philharmonic Orchestra in Rome

By: Wanted in Rome

Date:

Cem Mansur conducts the Turkish National Youth Philharmonic Orchestra with pianist Anna Fedorova performing music by Ege Gür, Rachmaninoff, Mendelssohn and Sibelius.

The concert will be held in the Sala Santa Cecilia at the Auditorium Parco della Musica Ennio Morricone at 20.30.

For full details including tickets see Santa Cecilia website.

General Info

Address Via Pietro de Coubertin, 30, 00196 Roma RM, Italy

View on Map

Santa Cecilia: Turkish National Youth Philharmonic Orchestra in Rome

Via Pietro de Coubertin, 30, 00196 Roma RM, Italy

