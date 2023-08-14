31.4 C
Mon, 14 August 2023
Festivals in Rome

Rome hosts Romaeuropa Festival 2023

By: Wanted in Rome

Date:

Romaeuropa Festival runs from 6 September to 19 November 2023.

Rome's multidisciplinary arts festival returns with the 38th edition of its annual programme of contemporary dance, theatre, art, music, technology and events for kids.

This year there will be 90 different shows taking place in 13 venues across the city, involving more than 500 artists from around the world.

Romaeuropa artistic director Fabrizio Grifasi said this year's festival is "a snapshot of the geography of the arts, an invitation to discover the plurality of perspectives offered by the sensibilities of the artists and by their narration of that "floating world" which is the present."

The 2023 programme of live events opens with Ukiyo-e, the first choreography by Sidi Larbi Cherkaoui for the Ballet du Grand Théâtre de Genève on 6-7 September.

Some of the many highlights in the two-month programme include Jungle Book reimagined by Akram Khan; Ben Frost live; tributes dedicated to Peter Brook and Franco Battiato; and a grand finale featuring a musical encounter between Lorenzo Bianchi Hoesch and Ballaké Sissoko.

For full festival details (in English), including programme, venues and tickets, see Romaeuropa website.

Cover image: Ukiyo-e. Photo Gregory Batardon / Romaeuropa.

