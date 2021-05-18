Franco Battiato dies age 76

Battiato died during the night in his native Sicily.

Franco Battiato, the legendary Italian singer-songwriter, composer and filmmaker, has died in Sicily aged 76.

The popular singer, who had been sick for some time, died at his home in Milo, in the province of Catania, where he retired in 2019.

Born in 1945, the star's career spanned genres ranging from experimental pop and electronic music to prog rock and new wave.

His unique songs, whose lyrics contained philosophical, religious and cultural references, earned him the nickname Il Maestro on the Italian music scene.

#Battiato, il ministro @dariofrance: «Ci ha lasciato un Maestro. Uno dei più grandi della canzone d'autore italiana. Unico, inimitabile sempre alla ricerca di espressioni artistiche nuove. Lascia un'eredità perenne».

Over the decades he collaborated with several Italian and international musicians and pop singers, notably the Italian singer Alice with whom Battiato represented Italy at the 1984 Eurovision Song Contest with the song I treni di Tozeur.

Recently his La voce del padrone masterpiece was re-released ahead of the album's 40th anniversary.