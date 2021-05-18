Rome hosts World Press Photo exhibition in Testaccio

Rome moves venue for World Press Photo show to Mattatoio.

The 2021 edition of the World Press Photo exhibition will be held at Rome's Mattatoio, the former slaughterhouse in the Testaccio district, from 28 May until 22 August.

This marks the first time that the Mattatoio venue welcomes the annual show whose previous editions were held at the Palazzo delle Esposizioni on the central Via Nazionale.

The 64th annual World Press Photo Contest drew entries from around the world: 4,315 photographers from 130 countries submitted more than 74,000 images.

Each year an independent jury at the World Press Photo Foundation in Amsterdam selects images for this prestigious recognition of international photojournalism, with winners chosen in eight categories including general news, sports, the environment and portraits.

The exhibition provides a fascinating and often hard-hitting chance to look back over the dramatic world events that took place over a most intense last year.

Among the highlights to go on display at the Mattatoio, located near Testaccio Market, is Danish photographer Mad Nissen's winner of the first prize of the World Press Photo 2021.

Taken last August in Sao Paulo, the image shows Rosa Luzia Lunardi, a resident of the Viva Bem nursing home, being embraced by the nurse Adriana Silva.

Due to Brazil's covid restrictions, it was the 85-year-old patient's first hug in five months, received courtesy of The Hug Tent, a clear plastic curtain whose yellow edges were folded to resemble a pair of butterfly wings.

Understandably the coronavirus pandemic features highly in the exhibition which documents other major issues over the last year, from the Black Lives Matter movement to the ongoing Israel-Palestine conflict

The show is promoted by Roma Capitale, conceived by the World Press Photo Foundation of Amsterdam and organised by the Azienda Speciale Palaexpo in collaboration with 10b Photography.
For visiting details see the Mattatoio website.

Cover photo: “The First Embrace” © Mads Nissen, Denmark, Politiken / Panos Pictures. 

General Info

Address Piazza Orazio Giustiniani, 4, 00153 Roma RM, Italy

View on Map

Rome hosts World Press Photo exhibition in Testaccio

Piazza Orazio Giustiniani, 4, 00153 Roma RM, Italy
