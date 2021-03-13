Why do we use all these English words, asks Italian premier

Draghi questions Italy's need to use English words such as "Baby Sitting" and "Smart Working," his ironic comment sparking a fresh debate on the topic.

Italian premier Mario Draghi, during his visit to the covid-19 vaccination hub at Rome's Fiumicino airport, cracked a joke about Italy's use of English words.

Announcing new covid-19 measures, including a "baby sitting" bonus and plans to continue "smart working," Draghi asked: "Who knows why we have to use all these words in English."

The observation by the premier comes amid increasing usage of English terms, both by government agencies and the Italian media, in recent years.

Photo Sky Tg24. Video Corriere della Sera.

 
