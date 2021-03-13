Why do we use all these English words, asks Italian premier
Draghi questions Italy's need to use English words such as "Baby Sitting" and "Smart Working," his ironic comment sparking a fresh debate on the topic.
Italian premier Mario Draghi, during his visit to the covid-19 vaccination hub at Rome's Fiumicino airport, cracked a joke about Italy's use of English words.
Announcing new covid-19 measures, including a "baby sitting" bonus and plans to continue "smart working," Draghi asked: "Who knows why we have to use all these words in English."
The observation by the premier comes amid increasing usage of English terms, both by government agencies and the Italian media, in recent years.
Photo Sky Tg24. Video Corriere della Sera.
RELATED ARTICLES
Wanted in Rome
EVENTS THIS WEEKview calendar
|M
|T
|W
|T
|F
|S
|S
STAY CONNECTED
The Wanted Network
Rome areasall Rome areas
Latest news
Latest What's on
Latest classifieds
Seeking Summer Camp Counsellors
Alphabet International Camps is seeking positive, energetic camp counselors with a passion for working with kids aged 6 – 17. Candidates must be native English speakers and ideall...
Babysitting Nanny Childcare Tutoring
I'm looking for a nanny or babysitting job preferably in the north of Rome until the end of June. I only speak English and can help your kids learn it. I don't have a car. I have...
Cozy 2-bedroom attico with terrace near St. George's British School
Via Cassia - We have a delightful and cozy attico renting on the 8th and top floor of a residential building with full-time concierge service. It is a gate-community and has a lot...
Guardea near Terni - We have a beautiful, exclusive 10 acre-estate nestled in the hills with a large pool framed by lavender and rosemary plants. The property is extremely peacefu...