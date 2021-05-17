Italy to phase out covid curfew amid easing of restrictions

Italy's curfew is to be scrapped completely on 21 June as the government relaxes covid restrictions further.

The Italian government has announced that the nightly curfew is to be phased out gradually over the next few weeks as the country continues to ease its covid-19 restrictions.

The 22.00-05.00 curfew will be pushed back to 23.00 in Italy's moderate-risk 'yellow' zones from 18 May.

The curfew will then be pushed back to midnight from 7 June before being scrapped entirely on 21 June.

Currently all of Italy is classified as yellow with the exception of Val d'Aosta which is a medium-risk 'orange' zone.

Six regions are to enter the lowest-risk 'white' zone by the first week of June. There are currently no regions in the high-risk 'red' zone.

The decision to gradually phase out the curfew was announced on the evening of 17 May after a meeting between Italian premier Mario Draghi, government ministers and top health advisors at Palazzo Chigi.

The move comes amid a steady decline in Italy's new coronavirus infections and an improving vaccination programme, as the country opens up to international visitors this summer.

In addition to the curfew, Italy has announced the easing of restrictions affecting the following categories:

Restaurants

From 1 June restaurants and bars can open for lunch and dinner indoors as well as outdoors.

White zones

From 1 June the regions of Friuli Venezia Giulia, Molise and Sardinia become white zones, with the least stringent covid restrictions applying - only rules relating to masks and social distancing - and no curfew.

The regions of Abruzzo, Veneto and Liguria are set to become white zones from 7 June, reports news agency ANSA.

Competition sports can resume from 1 June, with spectators allowed up to 25 per cent of the full capacity of the facility, but not exceeding 500 people indoors or 1,000 outdoors.

Gyms can open on 24 May, with indoor swimming pools reopening on 1 July.

Weddings can be held from 15 June, under the 'green pass' system, with guests required to show proof of vaccinations or a negative covid test.

Theme parks can reopen from 15 June.
Shopping malls and commercial centres can open at weekends and on holidays from 22 May. Ski lifts in mountain resorts can reopen from 22 May.

Gambling: Amusement arcades, betting rooms, bingo halls and casinos can reopen from 1 July. Discos are to remain closed.

This evening, 17 May, Italy recorded 140 coronavirus-related deaths (up from 93 yesterday) and 3,455 new covid-19 infections, down from 5,753 the previous day, according to the latest data released by the Italian health ministry.

For official information relating to the covid-19 situation in Italy - in English - see the health ministry website.
SHARE
Wanted in Rome
Wanted in Rome
Wanted in Rome is a monthly magazine in English for expatriates in Rome established in 1985. The magazine covers Rome news stories that may be of interest to English and Italian speaking residents, and tourists as well. The publication also offers classifieds, photos, information on events, museums, churches, galleries, exhibits, fashion, food, and local travel.
74667
Previous article Who can travel to Italy and what are the requirements to do so - Update

RELATED ARTICLES

Who can travel to Italy and what are the requirements to do so - Update
Coronavirus in Italy

Who can travel to Italy and what are the requirements to do so - Update

American Airlines and Delta offer US tourists covid-tested flights to Italy
Coronavirus in Italy

American Airlines and Delta offer US tourists covid-tested flights to Italy

Rome family doctors and pharmacies to give covid-19 vaccines to over-40s
Coronavirus in Italy

Rome family doctors and pharmacies to give covid-19 vaccines to over-40s

Italy reports lowest covid daily death toll in 7 months
Coronavirus in Italy

Italy reports lowest covid daily death toll in 7 months

Italy reopens to US tourists on covid-tested flights
Coronavirus in Italy

Italy reopens to US tourists on covid-tested flights

Italy lifts quarantine for tourists from EU, UK and Israel from 16 May
Coronavirus in Italy

Italy lifts quarantine for tourists from EU, UK and Israel from 16 May

Alcohol consumption in Italy rises by 250% during pandemic
Coronavirus in Italy

Alcohol consumption in Italy rises by 250% during pandemic

San Marino offers tourists Sputnik covid-19 vaccine
Coronavirus in Italy

San Marino offers tourists Sputnik covid-19 vaccine

Covid-19: Italy could revise curfew on 16 May says foreign minister
Coronavirus in Italy

Covid-19: Italy could revise curfew on 16 May says foreign minister

Italy's small islands to become 'covid-free' in mass vaccination plan
Coronavirus in Italy

Italy's small islands to become 'covid-free' in mass vaccination plan

Travel to Italy: Covid pass valid for US and UK visitors, says tourism minister
Coronavirus in Italy

Travel to Italy: Covid pass valid for US and UK visitors, says tourism minister

Italy to reopen for tourists this summer
Coronavirus in Italy

Italy to reopen for tourists this summer

Pantheon cancels rose petal ceremony for second year
Coronavirus in Italy

Pantheon cancels rose petal ceremony for second year

Covid-19: Vatican Museums reopen on 3 May with stricter rules
Coronavirus in Italy

Covid-19: Vatican Museums reopen on 3 May with stricter rules

Italy approves post-covid recovery plan
Coronavirus in Italy

Italy approves post-covid recovery plan