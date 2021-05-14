Italy lifts quarantine for tourists from EU, UK and Israel from 16 May

Italy prepares to reopen for tourists this summer.

Italy is to drop quarantine restrictions for travellers arriving from European and Schengen zone countries, Israel and the UK from Sunday 16 May, the Italian health ministry announced today.

Currently people travelling to Italy from these areas must quarantine for five days on arrival and undergo obligatory covid tests both before arrival and at the end of their isolation period.

The health ministry said that a negative covid-19 test result before travelling will still be required - news agency ANSA reports - and confirmed that existing restrictions for people travelling from Brazil would remain in place.

The move comes a week after Italian premier Mario Draghi said that Italy would reopen to vaccinated, recovered or covid-negative tourists this summer.