Rome to reopen beach on banks of river Tiber

Tiberis is expected to open from 1 June until 12 September this year.

Tiberis, Rome's artificial beach on the banks of the river Tiber, is preparing to reopen again for the fourth summer in a row.

The city is has put out a tender for catering services at the beach which is located on reclaimed marshland under Ponte Marconi.

Those interested in providing catering must provide their service from 08.00 to 20.00 Tuesday to Thursday, and until 21.00 at weekends, reports online newspaper RomaToday.

Access to the artificial beach remains free and will be limited to a maximum of 200 people at any one time.

Tiberis is expected to open on 1 June - two months earlier than in previous years - and close on 12 September, according to Italian newspaper La Repubblica.

Viewed as a 'pet project' of the outgoing mayor Virginia Raggi, who is seeking re-election this year, Tiberis can be found between the S. Paolo and Marconi districts south of the city centre.

The 10,000-sqm riverside space, first created in 2018, is equipped with sunbeds, umbrellas and showering facilities.

Tiberis is not the first man-made beach on the Tiber: in 2005 former mayor Walter Veltroni launched the Tevere Village beach under Castel S. Angelo, between Ponte S. Angelo and Ponte Umberto I.