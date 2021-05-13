Rome digital library lets commuters read e-books at bus stops

The wait for Rome's buses and trains just got more interesting.

Italy's first mobile digital library uniting public transport with literature has been launched in Rome in what is being hailed as the largest project of its kind in Europe.

The +Viaggi +Leggi initiative, which translates as +Travel +Read, will allow commuters to choose from hundreds of titles including e-books, audio books and music tracks for free.

Access is available at bus and tram stops and subway platforms across the capital, letting commuters read or listen to music as they while away the time waiting for their bus or train to arrive, before continuing to read on their journey.

There are more than 18,000 QR codes to match the same number of library access points on the transport network.

"I am very proud of this initiative" - said Rome mayor Virginia Raggi - "The goal is to broaden the audience of readers and make culture increasingly accessible and available to all."

The books will be available for six months, before being replaced by new ones, and there is no quantity limit on smartphones or tablets.

The titles available in the digital library will be listed in bus shelters, on board some metro trains and at bus terminals at the central Termini train station.

There is a wide range of categories to suit all tastes and age groups: children's books, Italian literature and international classics, poetry and art, travel and music.

There are sections dedicated to Dante, Trilussa and the Roman poets, as well as the "Libri in Lingua" with books in English, French, Spanish, Bengali and Romanian aimed at the city's foreign communities.

For more details see city website.
SHARE
Wanted in Rome
Wanted in Rome
Wanted in Rome is a monthly magazine in English for expatriates in Rome established in 1985. The magazine covers Rome news stories that may be of interest to English and Italian speaking residents, and tourists as well. The publication also offers classifieds, photos, information on events, museums, churches, galleries, exhibits, fashion, food, and local travel.
74620
Previous article Rome bookshop sparks debate by refusing to sell Giorgia Meloni memoir

RELATED ARTICLES

What happens when English meets Italian
Culture

What happens when English meets Italian

Rome's Doria Pamphilj Gallery reopens in evenings
Culture

Rome's Doria Pamphilj Gallery reopens in evenings

Domina: a mysterious statue of Livia Drusilla appears in Rome
Culture

Domina: a mysterious statue of Livia Drusilla appears in Rome

Rome's Galleria Borghese opens its doors to Damien Hirst
Culture

Rome's Galleria Borghese opens its doors to Damien Hirst

Rome's Colosseum hosts Pompeii exhibition
Culture

Rome's Colosseum hosts Pompeii exhibition

Italy unveils winning floor design for Colosseum arena
Culture

Italy unveils winning floor design for Colosseum arena

Rome's Circus Maximus comes to life with virtual reality
Culture

Rome's Circus Maximus comes to life with virtual reality

Rome unveils the legendary Torlonia Marbles after decades in the dark
Culture

Rome unveils the legendary Torlonia Marbles after decades in the dark

Rome lights up landmarks to celebrate 2,774 years of history and culture
Culture

Rome lights up landmarks to celebrate 2,774 years of history and culture

Rome's art history and archaeology library reopens after petition
Culture

Rome's art history and archaeology library reopens after petition

Rome opera house and S. Cecilia orchestra get new music directors
Culture

Rome opera house and S. Cecilia orchestra get new music directors

Civita di Bagnoregio: Italy's 'dying town' seeks UNESCO recognition
Culture

Civita di Bagnoregio: Italy's 'dying town' seeks UNESCO recognition

Antonio Pappano to become chief conductor of London Symphony Orchestra
Culture

Antonio Pappano to become chief conductor of London Symphony Orchestra

Rome fresco fragment is by Raphael, experts confirm
Culture

Rome fresco fragment is by Raphael, experts confirm

Dante: Italy celebrates the Father of the Italian Language
Culture

Dante: Italy celebrates the Father of the Italian Language