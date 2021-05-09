Domina: a mysterious statue of Livia Drusilla appears in Rome

A mysterious statue of Livia Drusilla appeared overnight among Rome's monuments to the great Roman emperors.

When a statue depicting Livia Drusilla, Rome's first empress, appeared overnight near the Colosseum this weekend it caused surprise among passing Romans.

The statue of Livia, wife of Emperor Augustus, was placed near the monument to Julius Caesar on Via dei Fori Imperiali, the street dividing the Roman and Imperial Fora.

The monument to the empress appeared on the morning of 7 May, sparking much curiosity among passersby who were mystified about why it was there. However the mystery was soon solved.

Kasia Smutniak as Empress Livia. Photo Sky - Domina.

The statue, inspired by the depiction of Livia as goddess Ceres in the Louvre, was part of a campaign to promote Sky's new historical drama series, Domina, set to premiere in the coming days.

The epic eight-part series follows the dizzying rise of the powerful Livia Drusilla, traditionally viewed as a Machiavellian figure shrouded in conspiracy and intrigue, plotting to secure the future of her son, Emperor Tiberius.

Sky describes Livia, born in 59/58 BC, as one of the ancient world’s most powerful women, who played an influential role in shaping the fate of the Roman empire.

In addition to being wife of Augustus and mother of Tiberius, Livia was the grandmother of Caligula, great-grandmother of Claudius, and great-great-grandmother of Nero. She was deified by Claudius who acknowledged her title of Augusta.

Kasia Smutniak as Empress Livia. Photo Sky - Domina.

In Sky's original series, filmed at Cinecittà Studios in Rome, Livia is played by Nadia Parkes / Kasia Smutniak alongside a cast that includes Matthew McNulty as Augustus, Isabella Rossellini (brothel owner Balbina) and Liam Cunningham (Livius, Livia's father).

Older audiences will remember Livia, played famously by Sian Philips, in the seminal 1976 BBC series I, Claudius, the television adaptation of Robert Graves' gripping novel of the same name.

Livia's Villa, located at Prima Porta outside Rome, can be visited and its remarkable frescoes of garden scenes are on permanent display at the Palazzo Massimo museum in Rome.

Domina is created and written by Simon Burke, and directed by Claire McCarthy, David Evans and Debs Paterson.

The series will premiere on Sky Atlantic and NOW on 14 May. Cover photo ANSA.

General Info

Address Via dei Fori Imperiali, Roma RM, Italy

View on Map

Domina: a mysterious statue of Livia Drusilla appears in Rome

Via dei Fori Imperiali, Roma RM, Italy
SHARE
Wanted in Rome
Wanted in Rome
Wanted in Rome is a monthly magazine in English for expatriates in Rome established in 1985. The magazine covers Rome news stories that may be of interest to English and Italian speaking residents, and tourists as well. The publication also offers classifieds, photos, information on events, museums, churches, galleries, exhibits, fashion, food, and local travel.
74587
Previous article Luana remembered in Rome mural by Jorit

RELATED ARTICLES

Rome's Galleria Borghese opens its doors to Damien Hirst
Culture

Rome's Galleria Borghese opens its doors to Damien Hirst

Rome's Colosseum hosts Pompeii exhibition
Culture

Rome's Colosseum hosts Pompeii exhibition

Italy unveils winning floor design for Colosseum arena
Culture

Italy unveils winning floor design for Colosseum arena

Rome's Circus Maximus comes to life with virtual reality
Culture

Rome's Circus Maximus comes to life with virtual reality

Rome unveils the legendary Torlonia Marbles after decades in the dark
Culture

Rome unveils the legendary Torlonia Marbles after decades in the dark

Rome lights up landmarks to celebrate 2,774 years of history and culture
Culture

Rome lights up landmarks to celebrate 2,774 years of history and culture

Rome's art history and archaeology library reopens after petition
Culture

Rome's art history and archaeology library reopens after petition

Rome opera house and S. Cecilia orchestra get new music directors
Culture

Rome opera house and S. Cecilia orchestra get new music directors

Civita di Bagnoregio: Italy's 'dying town' seeks UNESCO recognition
Culture

Civita di Bagnoregio: Italy's 'dying town' seeks UNESCO recognition

Antonio Pappano to become chief conductor of London Symphony Orchestra
Culture

Antonio Pappano to become chief conductor of London Symphony Orchestra

Rome fresco fragment is by Raphael, experts confirm
Culture

Rome fresco fragment is by Raphael, experts confirm

Dante: Italy celebrates the Father of the Italian Language
Culture

Dante: Italy celebrates the Father of the Italian Language

Italy celebrates Year of Dante
Culture

Italy celebrates Year of Dante

Dantedì: Italy celebrates Dante on 700th anniversary
Culture

Dantedì: Italy celebrates Dante on 700th anniversary

Naples celebrates Dante with giant Easter egg
Culture

Naples celebrates Dante with giant Easter egg