Who can travel to Italy and what are the requirements to do so

A guide on who can travel to Italy and how this can be done.

With vaccines rolling out, a return to normalcy seems closer than ever and many people have been thinking of where they will travel when they can.

Italy, of course, is high on the list of places that people want to see. Unfortunately, as of right now, most people are still unable to travel abroad. However, the restrictions can be tricky to understand, especially since they are in Italian. So, here is an overview of what the rules are for traveling to Italy.

The tier system

Countries are listed in a tier system (A-E) based on their location, and epidemiological risk. Each list has different levels of restrictions associated with it. Keep in mind that travel between regions in Italy remains prohibited except for reasons of absolute necessity.

It is also important to remember that upon arrival in Italy you must communicate to the Department of Prevention using the number associated with the region you entered, as well as complete a self-declaration form. This pertains to all travelers coming from outside of Italy. The numbers for each region can be found at this link.

Vatican City and the Republic of San Marino

Category A contains Vatican City and the Republic of San Marino. There are no restrictions for either of these two States.

Continental Europe and any other territories on the European Mainland

Category B and C both pertain to Continental Europe and any other territories on the European Mainland. List B is used for any countries in Continental Europe that have a low epidemiological rate, though currently, no countries qualify for this list.

Keep in mind that Austria has some specific restrictions as a result of a recent outbreak of the UK variant. However, the restrictions for all other countries remain the same. Anyone with EU/Schengen Citizenship can travel to Italy without the need to present any certification or reasons for traveling.

You also must present proof of a negative molecular or antigen test result before entry into Italy. Failure to do so will result in a mandatory period of self-isolation.

If you have been in Austria for more than twelve hours during the previous fourteen days before entering Italy, things will be a bit trickier for you. You can avoid having to quarantine for two-weeks if you can present proof of a negative molecular or antigen test result taken within 48 hours before arrival in Italy.

However, if you did not get tested before arrival, you must take a molecular or antigen test within 48 hours of arriving in Italy as well as quarantine for two-weeks. The self-isolation period is mandatory regardless of the results of the test taken in Italy. Once you have finished your quarantine period, you must perform an additional molecular or antigen test.

There are also specific rules for the United Kingdom. People who have stayed or transited in the UK in the 14 days prior are only allowed to enter Italy if they have been residents in Italy since before December 23rd, 2020, or for reasons of absolute necessity. You must present proof of a negative Covid test taken within 72 hours before you arrive in Italy, and you also must take another test at the airport upon arrival. Also, you must undergo a fourteen-day self-isolation period regardless of the results of the tests.

Countries or states outside of Europe that have a low epidemiological risk

List D includes countries or states outside of Europe that have a low epidemiological risk. These countries are Australia, Japan, New Zealand, the Republic of Korea, Rwanda, Singapore, and Thailand. Travel to Italy from these countries is permitted without certification or providing a reason. However, these countries may have re-entry restrictions in place that are important to keep in mind. You also must go through a fourteen-day quarantine period when you arrive in Italy.

All other countries

List E includes all other countries not mentioned earlier, except Brazil. Travel from these countries is allowed only for specific reasons such as work, health reasons, study reasons, absolute urgency, and return to one's domicile/home/residence.

Travel to Italy for means of tourism from these countries is prohibited. If you have Italian/EU/Schengen residency, you are allowed to travel to Italy from countries in List E. Also, if you have a renewal receipt for a Permesso Di Sorggiorno you are allowed to enter Italy to complete the renewal process.

This also pertains to people whose Permesso has yet to expire, but need to go through the process of renewing it. You may also enter Italy from a country in List E if you prove that you are in a stable emotional relationship with an Italian/EU/Schengen citizen, or with someone who has long-term residency in Italy.

Anyone traveling to Italy from any country in List E must self-quarantine for fourteen days. However, there are some exemptions, one of them being arrival using a Covid tested flight. Here is full list of exemptions from self-isolating.

Anyone who has stayed or transited in Brazil within the last fourteen days is not allowed to travel to Italy. The only exceptions are for people who have been residents in Italy since before February 13, 2021, officials and agents, and those who have been authorized by the Ministry of Health to enter Italy. To gain permission to enter Italy from Brazil, follow the steps at this following link

For additional information on travel restrictions in Italy, visit salute.gov.it