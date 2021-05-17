Rome's summer opera season returns to the Circus Maximus

Rome opera house moves outdoors again to the Circus Maximus.

Rome's summer opera season presented by the city's opera house will be held once again under the stars at the Circus Maximus, from 15 June to 6 August, the Teatro dell'Opera di Roma has confirmed.

The open-air opera programme will include Verdi's Il trovatore (15 June-6 July); Madama Butterfly (16 July-6 August); and La bohème (30 July-5 August).

In addition to opera the summer programme includes ballet with Swan Lake (22 June-2 July); a concert by Vinicio Capossela (23 June); dance with Robert Bolle and friends (13-15 July); and Verdi's Requiem (24 July).

From 1937 until 2019 Rome's summer opera season took place at the Baths of Caracalla however the historic venue was ruled out for being incompatible with covid-19 social distancing rules.

Last year 23,000 spectators attended the summer season at the Circus Maximus, with the stage located directly opposite the workshop that makes the opera house's sets, scenery and costumes.

Tickets for the 2021 summer season go on sale from 19 May. For full details see the Teatro dell'Opera di Roma website.

Photo Rigoletto by Yasuko Kageyama / TOR.