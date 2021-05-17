Rome's summer opera season returns to the Circus Maximus

Rome opera house moves outdoors again to the Circus Maximus.

Rome's summer opera season presented by the city's opera house will be held once again under the stars at the Circus Maximus, from 15 June to 6 August, the Teatro dell'Opera di Roma has confirmed.

The open-air opera programme will include Verdi's Il trovatore (15 June-6 July); Madama Butterfly (16 July-6 August); and La bohème (30 July-5 August).

In addition to opera the summer programme includes ballet with Swan Lake (22 June-2 July); a concert by Vinicio Capossela (23 June); dance with Robert Bolle and friends (13-15 July); and Verdi's Requiem (24 July).

From 1937 until 2019 Rome's summer opera season took place at the Baths of Caracalla however the historic venue was ruled out for being incompatible with covid-19 social distancing rules.

Last year 23,000 spectators attended the summer season at the Circus Maximus, with the stage located directly opposite the workshop that makes the opera house's sets, scenery and costumes.

Tickets for the 2021 summer season go on sale from 19 May. For full details see the Teatro dell'Opera di Roma website.

Photo Rigoletto by Yasuko Kageyama / TOR.

General Info

Address Via del Circo Massimo, 00186 Roma RM, Italy

View on Map

Rome's summer opera season returns to the Circus Maximus

Via del Circo Massimo, 00186 Roma RM, Italy
SHARE
Wanted in Rome
Wanted in Rome
Wanted in Rome is a monthly magazine in English for expatriates in Rome established in 1985. The magazine covers Rome news stories that may be of interest to English and Italian speaking residents, and tourists as well. The publication also offers classifieds, photos, information on events, museums, churches, galleries, exhibits, fashion, food, and local travel.
74664
Previous article Rome in May, things to do and what to see in the Eternal city in Spring

RELATED ARTICLES

Oriana Fallaci, the most influential and controversial Italian female journalist
Culture

Oriana Fallaci, the most influential and controversial Italian female journalist

Rome's Villa Borghese park hosts open-air art exhibition
Culture

Rome's Villa Borghese park hosts open-air art exhibition

Rome digital library lets commuters read e-books at bus stops
Culture

Rome digital library lets commuters read e-books at bus stops

What happens when English meets Italian
Culture

What happens when English meets Italian

Rome's Doria Pamphilj Gallery reopens in evenings
Culture

Rome's Doria Pamphilj Gallery reopens in evenings

Domina: a mysterious statue of Livia Drusilla appears in Rome
Culture

Domina: a mysterious statue of Livia Drusilla appears in Rome

Rome's Galleria Borghese opens its doors to Damien Hirst
Culture

Rome's Galleria Borghese opens its doors to Damien Hirst

Rome's Colosseum hosts Pompeii exhibition
Culture

Rome's Colosseum hosts Pompeii exhibition

Italy unveils winning floor design for Colosseum arena
Culture

Italy unveils winning floor design for Colosseum arena

Rome's Circus Maximus comes to life with virtual reality
Culture

Rome's Circus Maximus comes to life with virtual reality

Rome unveils the legendary Torlonia Marbles after decades in the dark
Culture

Rome unveils the legendary Torlonia Marbles after decades in the dark

Rome lights up landmarks to celebrate 2,774 years of history and culture
Culture

Rome lights up landmarks to celebrate 2,774 years of history and culture

Rome's art history and archaeology library reopens after petition
Culture

Rome's art history and archaeology library reopens after petition

Rome opera house and S. Cecilia orchestra get new music directors
Culture

Rome opera house and S. Cecilia orchestra get new music directors

Civita di Bagnoregio: Italy's 'dying town' seeks UNESCO recognition
Culture

Civita di Bagnoregio: Italy's 'dying town' seeks UNESCO recognition