Rome open-air jazz concerts with Colosseum view
Rome jazz club hosts festival overlooking the Colosseum.
Jazz under the stars with panoramic views of the Colosseum by night.
This is what is being offered by Jazz & Image, a summer music festival organised by the historic Rome jazz club Alexanderplatz.
The festival is staged in a semi-forgotten corner of the Parco Celio, near the tram line, overlooking the Colosseum and the Arch of Constantine.
Jazz & Image is hosting a series of live concerts by high-level Italian and international musicians, with performances taking place at 21.00.
For full details of programme and how to book see festival website. Photo Artribune.
RELATED ARTICLES
Wanted in Rome
EVENTS THIS WEEKview calendar
|M
|T
|W
|T
|F
|S
|S
STAY CONNECTED
The Wanted Network
Rome areasall Rome areas
Latest classifieds
LOOKING FOR: Social media manager Advertiser per creare e gestire campagne pubblicitarie Copy writing, testi social + web editor Sito and web editor Competenze grafiche Mai...
QUALIFIED MOTHER TONGUE ENGLISH TEACHERS
Private language school seeking qualified, experienced, mother tongue English language teachers for the 2021/2022 academic year for the following: nursery, primary, middle and high...
We’re looking for passionate teachers to join our teaching team for the 2021-2022 academic year. Our school, now in it’s thirteenth year, offers classroom and online lessons to yo...
Hello everyone, I am the mother of a 10 years old boy. I am looking for a caring, reliable babysitter who can drive and take care of my son, Mon-Fri, 1600-1930 (approximately). Wil...