Rome open-air jazz concerts with Colosseum view

Rome jazz club hosts festival overlooking the Colosseum.

Jazz under the stars with panoramic views of the Colosseum by night.

This is what is being offered by Jazz & Image, a summer music festival organised by the historic Rome jazz club Alexanderplatz.

The festival is staged in a semi-forgotten corner of the Parco Celio, near the tram line, overlooking the Colosseum and the Arch of Constantine.

Jazz & Image is hosting a series of live concerts by high-level Italian and international musicians, with performances taking place at 21.00.

For full details of programme and how to book see festival website. Photo Artribune.
