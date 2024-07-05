30.1 C
What's on Exhibitions

Louise Bourgeois exhibition at Galleria Borghese in Rome

By: Wanted in Rome

Date:

Unconscious Memories at Galleria Borghese from 21 June until 15 September.

Rome's Galleria Borghese hosts an exhibition by Louise Bourgeois, the French-American artist best known for her large-scale sculpture and installation art.

Titled Unconscious Memories, the exhibition is the first at Galleria Borghese to be dedicated to a woman contemporary artist, and the first Rome exhibition of work by Bourgeois (1911-2010).

Organisers say the exhibition focuses on Bourgeois’ contribution to sculpture and the deep connection between her artistic practice and the Galleria Borghese, "interweaving the artist’s personal memory with the collective memory of the public museum".

The exhibition features about 20 sculptural works - displayed in the museum, aviary and gardens - focusing on themes of metamorphosis, memory, and the expression of emotional and psychological states.

For full details of the exhibition, which runs until 15 September, see the Galleria Borghese website.

General Info

Address Piazzale Scipione Borghese, 5, 00197 Roma RM, Italy

View on Map

Louise Bourgeois exhibition at Galleria Borghese in Rome

Piazzale Scipione Borghese, 5, 00197 Roma RM, Italy

