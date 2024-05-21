Brand new 3-bedroom penthouse with huge terrace!

OSTIENSE - Via Francesco Negri - We have a brand new penthouse for rent on the 9th floor and top floor (with elevator) of a brand new building just behind the Piramide Metro B Station and the Ostiense Train Station renting to referenced individuals. The Ostiense area has recently been named as one of the most "IN" or "HIP" neighborhoods to live in in Rome. There are tons of restaurants, snack bars, night clubs, stores, etc. in the area. The world renowned EATALY is just a 5-minute walk from the apartment. The apartment is right next to the ex-Mercati Generali which will become part of the Univeristy of Rome. The area has a lot to offer!! The apartment is 160m2 with 200m2 of terrace, partially covered. Parquet floors in the bedrooms, marble in the bathrooms. It is made up of a very large living room with access to the terrace and an open kitchen. The kitchen is completely furnished with all household appliances. There is a master bedroom and bathroom with shower on one side of the apartment and another two bedrooms and a bathroom with shower on the other side. There are electric blinds and mosquito nets on all windows and doors. The heating and air conditioning are centralized in the entire building. There is entire building is ONLY ELECTRIC!! There is a possibility of renting a parking space in the garage under the building at an extra cost. Lease: 4 years + 4 renewable. The apartment is available IMMEDIATELY. The condominium is €300 per month and includes: condo expenses, heating, air conditioning and water. Monthly rental price: € 4,000, negotiable. Renting to diplomats, expats, companies. Possibility to furnish minamally. For more information and/or appointments, please contact Bonnie Rose-Zanni (American) at +393474009753 or send an email to: info@immobiliarezanni.com. References requested. Real Estate Agency Fee Separate.