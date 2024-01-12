10.9 C
Rome (IT)
Fri, 12 January 2024
Italy's news in English
AUR 1920 x 116
AUR 1920 x 116
AUR 1920 x 116
Mater Dei H1 700x180
  1. Home
  2. Classifieds
  3. Accademia Linguistica Trinity School
Classifieds Jobs vacant

Accademia Linguistica Trinity School

By: Wanted in Rome

Date:

Recruiting highly qualified and experienced EFL teachers for prestigious online and on campus university courses in Rome from February 2024. Full and part-time employment opportunities available. Please send your CV to coordinators1@trinityschool.it.

Expert teachers of EAP and Legal English also required.

General Info

Email address coordinators1@trinityschool.it
Ambrit 724 x 450
JCU 1920x190
JCU 1920x190
JCU 1920x190
Paideia H3 320x480

Latest news

see all News

Latest Whats'on

see all What's on

Latest Classifieds

see all Classifieds

Latest Yellow Pages

see all Yellow Pages
AOSR 1400 x 360

More like this
Related

Jobs vacant

JCU - Institute for Entrepreneurship (IFE) Associate

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Jobs vacant

JCU Community Service, Religious Life & Multiculturalism Office Assistant

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Jobs vacant

Mothertongue Teachers Wanted

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Jobs vacant

Qualified English Teacher with Experience

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Jobs vacant

Invigilators for IB Mock Examinations

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Jobs vacant

CELTA QUALIFIED TEACHER WITH YL EXPERIENCE NEEDED ASAP

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Jobs vacant

British School Group Rome - DOS position

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Jobs vacant

Acorn International School Seeks primary classroom teacher for maternity cover

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -