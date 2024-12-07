12.6 C
Classifieds English Jobs available in Rome

Trade Program Coordinator / Coordonnateur(trice) de programme, Commerce

By: Wanted in Rome

The Consulate of Canada in Milan is recruiting a Trade Program Coordinator (indeterminate employment).

For more information and for applications, please visit the website https://staffing-les.international.gc.ca (selection Process Nº: 196064-6, deadline 16 December 2024).

// Le Consulat du Canada en Italie à Milan a lancé un processus de recrutement pour un poste de Coordonnateur(trice) de programme, Commerce (emploi à temps indéterminé)

Pour plus d'informations et pour les candidatures, veuillez visiter la page https://staffing-les.international.gc.ca. (n. du processus de sélection 196064-6 : date de clôture 16 décembre 2024).

