Live music under the stars in Ostia Antica.
The ancient Roman theatre at the Ostia Antica archaeological park near Rome hosts a festival of live music and comedy this summer, from 17 July until 28 September.
The festival's varied line-up features Goran Bregović (22 July), Blonde Redhead (26 Aug), Patti Smith (3 Sept) and Carmen Consoli (7 Sept) along with comedy performances by Italian acts.
For full details see festival website, for ticket information see TicketOne website.
General Info
View on Map
Ostia Antica Festival 2024 in Rome
Viale dei Romagnoli, 717, 00119 Roma RM, Italy
Latest news
Latest Whats'on
Latest Classifieds
Latest Yellow Pages
EVENTS THIS WEEKview calendar
|M
|T
|W
|T
|F
|S
|S
Rome areasall Rome areas
Latest classifieds
SUPER BRIGHT PENTHOUSE 9TH FLOOR WITH HUGE TERRACE!!!
Elegant 3-bedroom flat in Parioli
Looking for apartments for expats!!
Do you need help in finding a home in Rome?