  3. Ostia Antica Festival 2024 in Rome
What's on Festivals in Rome

Ostia Antica Festival 2024 in Rome

By: Wanted in Rome

Date:

Live music under the stars in Ostia Antica.

The ancient Roman theatre at the Ostia Antica archaeological park near Rome hosts a festival of live music and comedy this summer, from 17 July until 28 September.

The festival's varied line-up features Goran Bregović (22 July), Blonde Redhead (26 Aug), Patti Smith (3 Sept) and Carmen Consoli (7 Sept) along with comedy performances by Italian acts.

For full details see festival website, for ticket information see TicketOne website

General Info

Address Viale dei Romagnoli, 717, 00119 Roma RM, Italy

View on Map

Ostia Antica Festival 2024 in Rome

Viale dei Romagnoli, 717, 00119 Roma RM, Italy

