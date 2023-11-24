Rome hosts Roma Gospel Festival over Christmas season

Roma Gospel Festival from 21-31 December.

Billed as the most important festival of its genre in Europe, the Roma Gospel Festival celebrates its 27th anniversary in Rome this year.

Based once again at the Auditorium Parco della Musica, from 21-31 December, the festival features numerous choirs from the US.

This year's programme includes Eric Waddell & The Abundant Life Singers (21-22 Dec), the Florida Inspirational Singers (23 Dec), Harlem Gospel Choir (25 Dec) and Kaylah Harvey & The Bronx Black Kayes (30-31 Dec).

For festival programme and ticket details see Auditorium website.