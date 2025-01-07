15.3 C
  3. Ambrit International School Open Day: Inspiring Minds, Building Futures
What's on Colleges and universities

Ambrit International School Open Day: Inspiring Minds, Building Futures

By: Wanted in Rome

Date:

Ambrit International School will host an Open Day on Saturday, 1st February 2025, from 10:00 to 12:00 at its campus on Via Filippo Tajani, 50, Rome. This event is designed for prospective students and their families, offering a glimpse into the school’s dynamic and nurturing educational environment.

As an IB World School, Ambrit implements the Primary Years Programme (PYP) and the Middle Years Programme (MYP), which encourages curiosity, creativity, and a lifelong passion for learning. Families attending the Open Day will have the opportunity to explore the school’s inquiry-based approach, meet dedicated staff, and gain insights into the comprehensive education offered at Ambrit.

The event, hosted by school leadership and teachers, includes tours of the facilities and an overview of the curriculum, providing attendees with an understanding of what makes Ambrit a standout choice for young learners.

Interested families are encouraged to register for the event through the Ambrit website: Open Day Registration Form (https://ambrit-rome.com/admissions/open-days/) 

Location Details
Address: Ambrit International School, Via Filippo Tajani 50, 00149 Rome, Italy.

Google Map Link

This Open Day promises to showcase why Ambrit International School is the perfect environment to begin an enriching educational journey.

