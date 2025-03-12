Open day at Temple University Rome

Temple University Rome is hosting an Open Day on Sunday, April 6, 2025, at its campus located at Via di San Sebastianello, 16, 00187 Rome.

This event offers prospective students and their families an opportunity to explore the university's offerings and facilities.

Information sessions are scheduled at 11:30 AM, 12:00 PM, 3:30 PM, and 4:00 PM. These sessions will provide insights into the Temple Rome Entry Year Program and Pre-College Programs designed for high school students. Attendees will also have the chance to tour the new campus facilities and dormitory areas.​

Temple University, with campuses in Rome, Philadelphia, Tokyo, and Kyoto, combines real-world experience with outstanding academic programs led by expert faculty. Temple University Rome offers culturally immersive, hands-on learning through for-credit internships and volunteer opportunities. The campus provides personalized academic advising, student life support, and a variety of student activities, including cultural labs, site visits, and excursions in Rome and beyond.

To attend one of the information sessions, interested individuals are encouraged to register in advance. This Open Day is an excellent opportunity to discover what Temple University Rome has to offer and envision your future as part of this vibrant academic community.​