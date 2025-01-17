Black History Month at Temple University Rome

February 4 : Gallery of Art opening, 6-8 PM

Kimmah Dennis, “Dreams for My Father”On display through Feb. 27(TUR Gallery of Art)

Migration is a journey of hope, resilience, and transformation. In her solo exhibition, Dreams for My Father, interdisciplinary artist Kimmah Dennis presents a compelling exploration of migration, belonging, and identity. Dennis merges painting, drawing, collage, photography, and installation to craft narratives that transcend geographical and cultural boundaries. This exhibition intertwines personal and collective stories of displacement, adapting identity, and inherited dreams.

The title is inspired by Barack Obama’s Dreams From My Father and her own experiences of loss and legacy; Dennis reflects on her father’s sacrifices and the enduring aspirations passed down through generations. The work in this exhibition is shaped by interviews with migrants in Rome, conducted in locations such as Piazza Vittorio Emanuele, local markets, and other gathering spaces where diverse communities connect. These stories resonate with universal struggles for security, opportunity, and a sense of home. Kimmah Dennis is the Terra Foundation Affiliated Fellow for a Chicago-Based Artist in the Visual Arts at the American Academy in Rome.

February 10 : Documentary Screening, 6-8 PM

"The Sea Has Betrayed Me ", 2025 (TUR Cinema Room)The Sea Has Betrayed Me takes viewers on an intimate and deeply moving journey through the life of Sheikh Tijan Jallow, a 25-year-old Gambian refugee, model, and aspiring actor. Born in West Africa, Sheikh grew up in a family of four siblings, dreaming of a brighter future beyond the borders of his homeland. The film chronicles Sheikh’s extraordinary story through a podcast-like one shot documentary, where he shares his courageous and at times heartbreaking journey from Gambia to Italy. The screening will be followed by a brief talk with Sheikh.

February 17 : Roundtable Discussion, 6-8 PM

(TUR Gallery of Art)Students are invited to attend a roundtable discussion on Black Resilience with speakers such as: Kimmah Dennis, Sheikh Tijan Jallow, Gordon Abeiku Mensah (member of the Berkeley Center on Antidiscrimination and Comparative Equality Law) Denise Kongo and Kwanza Musi Dos Santos (representatives from the non-profit association QuestaeRoma.org).For more information or to request to attend an event please write to: raei.megerssa@temple.edu

Black History Month at Temple University Rome: https://rome.temple.edu/blackhistorymonth