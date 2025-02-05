Open Morning at St George's City Centre Junior School

Prospective families for Nursery to Year 6 are warmly invited to discover the best of British education in the heart of Rome. Register now for our Open Morning at St George’s City Centre, taking place on Thursday 13 February from 9.00am to 11.00am.

The St George's British International School is Rome's original and largest British international school, founded in 1958, educating pupils from ages 3 to 18 across two campuses. The City Centre campus is a modern, purpose-fitted facility providing a caring and ambitious learning environment for over 200 Junior pupils from ages 3 to 11. Facilities include dedicated teaching spaces, a well-stocked library, theatre, playgrounds, sports field, indoor basketball court, padel courts and a swimming pool. The campus is located in Via Aurelia, a short distance from the Vatican.

This special event will include a presentation from our Head of School and Senior Leadership Team and a Q&A panel with our pupils. This will be followed by small group tours of the campus and facilities. Families will have the opportunity to discuss their potential applications with our Admissions Team.

Due to demand, we will be opening a second class in Year 1 for the 2025-26 school year. We look forward to welcoming prospective families for all year groups within the Junior School.

Limited spaces are available for this event and early registration is encouraged. Upon receipt of your registration, the school will contact you to confirm your place and to provide security instructions for accessing the school campus, as well as parking details.

Register Now For Our Upcoming Open Morning!

For questions or support, please contact admissions@stgeorge.school.it.