14.4 C
Rome (IT)
Wed, 05 February 2025
Italy's news in English
Smiling H1 - 1920 x 116
Smiling H1 - 1920 x 116
Smiling H1 - 1920 x 116
Taco 700 x 180
  1. Home
  2. What's on
  3. Open Morning at St George's City Centre Junior School
What's on Colleges and universities

Open Morning at St George's City Centre Junior School

By: Wanted in Rome

Date:

 

Prospective families for Nursery to Year 6 are warmly invited to discover the best of British education in the heart of Rome. Register now for our Open Morning at St George’s City Centre, taking place on Thursday 13 February from 9.00am to 11.00am

 

The St George's British International School is Rome's original and largest British international school, founded in 1958, educating pupils from ages 3 to 18 across two campuses. The City Centre campus is a modern, purpose-fitted facility providing a caring and ambitious learning environment for over 200 Junior pupils from ages 3 to 11. Facilities include dedicated teaching spaces, a well-stocked library, theatre, playgrounds, sports field, indoor basketball court, padel courts and a swimming pool. The campus is located in Via Aurelia, a short distance from the Vatican.

This special event will include a presentation from our Head of School and Senior Leadership Team and a Q&A panel with our pupils. This will be followed by small group tours of the campus and facilities. Families will have the opportunity to discuss their potential applications with our Admissions Team. 

Due to demand, we will be opening a second class in Year 1 for the 2025-26 school year. We look forward to welcoming prospective families for all year groups within the Junior School. 

Limited spaces are available for this event and early registration is encouraged. Upon receipt of your registration, the school will contact you to confirm your place and to provide security instructions for accessing the school campus, as well as parking details.

Register Now For Our Upcoming Open Morning! 

 For questions or support, please contact admissions@stgeorge.school.it

Temple Pre 724x450
Taco 1920 x 190
Taco 1920 x 190
Taco 1920 x 190
Marymount - International School Rome

Latest news

see all News

Latest Whats'on

see all What's on

Latest Classifieds

see all Classifieds

Latest Yellow Pages

see all Yellow Pages
Marymount - International School Rome

More like this
Related

Colleges and universities

Black History Month at Temple University Rome

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Colleges and universities

Ambrit International School Open Day: Inspiring Minds, Building Futures

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Colleges and universities

St George’s British International Step Up And Take Action

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Colleges and universities

Ambrit’s Early Childhood Open Day: A Gateway to Learning

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Colleges and universities

Gastrofascism and empire: Food in Italian East Africa, 1935-1941.

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Colleges and universities

RIS Summer Party

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Colleges and universities

Health & Risk Communication: A Summer Professional Programme at AUR

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Colleges and universities

The American University of Rome welcomes Harvard Undergraduate Foreign Policy Initiative

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -