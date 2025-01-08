King Colis Brings 'Lost Package' Sales to Rome

14-19 Jan. For the first time in Italy, King Colis, a French startup, is bringing its shopping concept to the Romaest shopping centre. Visitors will experience a blind sale of lost packages, turning unclaimed e-commerce shipments into a sustainable shopping adventure.

A Sustainable Shopping Experience

King Colis specialises in rescuing and reselling lost packages from e-commerce platforms. These parcels, often unclaimed due to incorrect shipping details, were previously destined for destruction. By giving these packages a second life, the startup not only helps reduce waste but also promotes a circular economy and lowers the carbon footprint associated with disposal.

The twist? No one knows what’s inside the package until after purchase, making every sale a delightful surprise.

10 Tonnes of Mystery Packages Await

Shoppers visiting the King Colis pop-up store at Romaest will have the opportunity to choose from 10 tonnes of packages sourced from across Europe. Items inside may range from:

High-tech gadgets

Brand-name clothing

Shoes and accessories

Cosmetics and perfumes

Watches and leather goods

Video games and other gadgets

It’s a real-life treasure hunt, with valuable goods available at highly competitive prices.

How it Works

The process is simple but exciting:

Shoppers have 10 minutes to select their desired packages.

to select their desired packages. Packages are sold by weight and cannot be opened before purchase. Standard packages : €1.99 per 100 grams. Amazon packages : €2.79 per 100 grams.

and cannot be opened before purchase.

The Source of the Packages

Every year, millions of packages ordered online are lost due to address errors or delivery issues. Once refunds are issued to customers, these unclaimed parcels are typically discarded.

King Colis steps in to buy back these packages and resell them through their website and temporary pop-up stores in major European cities. This eco-conscious initiative ensures that waste is minimised while giving shoppers access to quality products at unbeatable prices.

Event Details