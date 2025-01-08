14.3 C
Rome (IT)
Wed, 08 January 2025
Italy's news in English
Studio Emme
Studio Emme
Studio Emme
Temple TREY Nov to Jan 700x180
  1. Home
  2. What's on
  3. King Colis Brings 'Lost Package' Sales to Rome
What's on Markets

King Colis Brings 'Lost Package' Sales to Rome

By: Wanted in Rome

Date:

14-19 Jan. For the first time in Italy, King Colis, a French startup, is bringing its shopping concept to the Romaest shopping centre. Visitors will experience a blind sale of lost packages, turning unclaimed e-commerce shipments into a sustainable shopping adventure.

A Sustainable Shopping Experience

King Colis specialises in rescuing and reselling lost packages from e-commerce platforms. These parcels, often unclaimed due to incorrect shipping details, were previously destined for destruction. By giving these packages a second life, the startup not only helps reduce waste but also promotes a circular economy and lowers the carbon footprint associated with disposal.

The twist? No one knows what’s inside the package until after purchase, making every sale a delightful surprise.

10 Tonnes of Mystery Packages Await

Shoppers visiting the King Colis pop-up store at Romaest will have the opportunity to choose from 10 tonnes of packages sourced from across Europe. Items inside may range from:

  • High-tech gadgets
  • Brand-name clothing
  • Shoes and accessories
  • Cosmetics and perfumes
  • Watches and leather goods
  • Video games and other gadgets

It’s a real-life treasure hunt, with valuable goods available at highly competitive prices.

How it Works

The process is simple but exciting:

  • Shoppers have 10 minutes to select their desired packages.
  • Packages are sold by weight and cannot be opened before purchase.
    • Standard packages: €1.99 per 100 grams.
    • Amazon packages: €2.79 per 100 grams.

The Source of the Packages

Every year, millions of packages ordered online are lost due to address errors or delivery issues. Once refunds are issued to customers, these unclaimed parcels are typically discarded.

King Colis steps in to buy back these packages and resell them through their website and temporary pop-up stores in major European cities. This eco-conscious initiative ensures that waste is minimised while giving shoppers access to quality products at unbeatable prices.

Event Details

  • When: 14-19 January 2025, from 10.00 to 20.00.
  • Where: Romaest Shopping Centre, 2nd floor (next to the food court).
  • Admission: Free and open to all. Minors must be accompanied by an adult.

General Info

Address V. Collatina, Km 12.800, 00132 Roma RM, Italia
Image Gallery
1 of 4
King Colis Brings 'Lost Package' Sales to Rome - image 1
King Colis Brings 'Lost Package' Sales to Rome - image 1
King Colis Brings 'Lost Package' Sales to Rome - image 2
King Colis Brings 'Lost Package' Sales to Rome - image 2
King Colis Brings 'Lost Package' Sales to Rome - image 3
King Colis Brings 'Lost Package' Sales to Rome - image 3
King Colis Brings 'Lost Package' Sales to Rome - image 4
King Colis Brings 'Lost Package' Sales to Rome - image 4
King Colis Brings 'Lost Package' Sales to Rome - image 1
King Colis Brings 'Lost Package' Sales to Rome - image 2
King Colis Brings 'Lost Package' Sales to Rome - image 3
King Colis Brings 'Lost Package' Sales to Rome - image 4

View on Map

King Colis Brings 'Lost Package' Sales to Rome

V. Collatina, Km 12.800, 00132 Roma RM, Italia

Ambrit 2025
AUR 1920x190
AUR 1920x190
AUR 1920x190
AUR 320x480

Latest news

see all News

Latest Whats'on

see all What's on

Latest Classifieds

see all Classifieds

Latest Yellow Pages

see all Yellow Pages
Acorn High H5 bis 1400 x 360

More like this
Related

Markets

Coronation Market at All Saints' Anglican Church in Rome

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Markets

Rome farmers' market Saturday aperitivo at Circus Maximus

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Markets

Urban Bazar Rome: fashion, jewellery and design

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Markets

Open Day at Testaccio Market: World Oceans Day

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Markets

Mercato Testaccio Open Day on 12 May

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Markets

Testaccio market celebrates Rome's birthday

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Markets

Car Boot Market in Rome

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Markets

June at MercatiMonti

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -