Rome farmers' market Saturday aperitivo at Circus Maximus

Saturday aperitivo returns to Campagna Amica farmers' market.

The Campagna Amica farmers' market, held each weekend a stone's throw from the Circus Maximus, will once again hold its Saturday aperitivo from 18.00 to 21.00 on 9 October.

With the market staying open late, the evening event offers fresh produce including cured meats, cheese and a variety of bruschette, washed down with organic wine, craft beer or centrifughe (fruit-veg drinks), to the backdrop of live music.

In the case of bad weather the outdoor aperitivo will be postponed. Booking is not required.

Each weekend food producers and farmers from the Lazio region sell their locally-produced fresh foods at the bustling market, including cheeses, olive oil, meat, honey, wine and truffles.

For full information about the market, on Via di S. Teodoro 74, see its Facebook page.

General Info

Address Via di S. Teodoro, 74, 00186 Roma RM, Italy

View on Map

Rome farmers' market Saturday aperitivo at Circus Maximus

Via di S. Teodoro, 74, 00186 Roma RM, Italy
