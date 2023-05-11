18.3 C
Thu, 11 May 2023
Coronation Market at All Saints' Anglican Church in Rome

All Saints' Anglican Church in Rome celebrates the Coronation of King Charles III with a vintage craft market on Saturday 13 May from 10.00 to 18.00.

The event will include a tea room offering classic cream tea, homemade scones served with strawberry jam and fresh clotted cream and a cup of classic British tea.

The market will offer vintage clothes and household goods, second-hand books, artisanal and handcraft gift items, home baking, a raffle, children's activities and face painting.

All Saints' Anglican Church is located on Via del Babuino 153 in the historic centre of Rome.

