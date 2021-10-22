Rome concert in tribute to Sondheim, Gershwin, Porter, Bacharach
Rome's Vitala Festival - philanthropic events in support of Music and Art – presents the second event of this new season and “restart” at Teatro Le Salette on Saturday 23 October.
Accomplished artists Riccardo Mei and Paige Short will present an evocative concert for voice and piano.
A refined selection of extraordinary ballads and songs from the American songbook, musicals and jazz numbers by the great masters of these musical genres.
Door open 17.00 and Green Pass / proof of negative covid test within previous 48 hours is required. Tickets €15, reduced for students €12.
Booking required, for information contact: wonderwallenter@gmail.com or tel. 3478248661.
Address Vicolo del Campanile, 14, 00193 Roma RM, Italy
Rome concert in tribute to Sondheim, Gershwin, Porter, Bacharach
Vicolo del Campanile, 14, 00193 Roma RM, Italy
