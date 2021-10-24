Rome exhibition of Cy Twombly photographs

Rome's Gagosian Gallery presents an exhibition of photographs by Cy Twombly, the celebrated American painter who died in the Italian capital in 2011.

Titled Souvenirs of Time, the show runs from 30 October until 13 November at the gallery near the Spanish Steps.

The exhibition features photographs taken by Twombly throughout his career of his studios and domestic interiors, and of classical sculptures.

The images span a 60-year period between the US and Italy, chronicling locations central to the artist’s life and work, from the 1950s through the 2000s.

The photos range from his 1950s studio on New York’s Fulton Street to his ateliers in Rome, Bassano in Teverina and Gaeta in Italy, and in Lexington, Virginia.

The gallery says the images also show his paintings and sculpture in varying states of completion, offering insights into his working process.