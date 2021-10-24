Rome exhibition of Cy Twombly photographs

Rome's Gagosian Gallery presents an exhibition of photographs by Cy Twombly, the celebrated American painter who died in the Italian capital in 2011.

Titled Souvenirs of Time, the show runs from 30 October until 13 November at the gallery near the Spanish Steps.

The exhibition features photographs taken by Twombly throughout his career of his studios and domestic interiors, and of classical sculptures. 

The images span a 60-year period between the US and Italy, chronicling locations central to the artist’s life and work, from the 1950s through the 2000s.

The photos range from his 1950s studio on New York’s Fulton Street to his ateliers in Rome, Bassano in Teverina and Gaeta in Italy, and in Lexington, Virginia.

The gallery says the images also show his paintings and sculpture in varying states of completion, offering insights into his working process.

For exhibition and visiting details see Gagosian website.

General Info

Address Via Francesco Crispi, 16, 00187 Roma RM, Italy

View on Map

Rome exhibition of Cy Twombly photographs

Via Francesco Crispi, 16, 00187 Roma RM, Italy
SHARE
Wanted in Rome
Wanted in Rome
Wanted in Rome is a monthly magazine in English for expatriates in Rome established in 1985. The magazine covers Rome news stories that may be of interest to English and Italian speaking residents, and tourists as well. The publication also offers classifieds, photos, information on events, museums, churches, galleries, exhibits, fashion, food, and local travel.
75819
Previous article Associazione Internazionale Amici della Musica Sacra.

RELATED ARTICLES

Amazônia: Sebastião Salgado at MAXXI in Rome
Exhibitions

Amazônia: Sebastião Salgado at MAXXI in Rome

Rome fills Via Veneto with art by Erwin Wurm
Exhibitions

Rome fills Via Veneto with art by Erwin Wurm

Pietro Pasolini exhibition at Rome's Galleria Valentina Bonomo
Exhibitions

Pietro Pasolini exhibition at Rome's Galleria Valentina Bonomo

Rome exhibition: Angelo Titonel. To My Daughter
Exhibitions

Rome exhibition: Angelo Titonel. To My Daughter

Rome exhibition traces history of Italy
Exhibitions

Rome exhibition traces history of Italy

Exhibition explores the birth of Rome as a capital city
Exhibitions

Exhibition explores the birth of Rome as a capital city

Josef Koudelka celebrates ancient Roman and Greek ruins in Rome exhibition
Exhibitions

Josef Koudelka celebrates ancient Roman and Greek ruins in Rome exhibition

Banksy returns to Rome with new show at Chiostro del Bramante
Exhibitions

Banksy returns to Rome with new show at Chiostro del Bramante

Exhibition of 50 women artists at Italy's National Gallery of Modern Art in Rome
Exhibitions

Exhibition of 50 women artists at Italy's National Gallery of Modern Art in Rome

Giovanni Gastel exhibition at MAXXI in Rome
Exhibitions

Giovanni Gastel exhibition at MAXXI in Rome

Rome fills museum with vintage toys in new exhibition
Exhibitions

Rome fills museum with vintage toys in new exhibition

Caravaggio exhibition in Rome
Exhibitions

Caravaggio exhibition in Rome

Domenico Bianchi exhibition at Lorcan O'Neill Gallery in Rome
Exhibitions

Domenico Bianchi exhibition at Lorcan O'Neill Gallery in Rome

Banksy exhibition in Rome
Exhibitions

Banksy exhibition in Rome

Rome: Open-air art exhibition in Villa Borghese
Exhibitions

Rome: Open-air art exhibition in Villa Borghese