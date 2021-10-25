Rome exhibition of Margaret Bourke-White photographs

Margaret Bourke-White exhibition at Museo di Roma in Trastevere until 27 February.

The Museo di Roma in Trastevere presents an exhibition dedicated to the pioneering American photojournalist Margaret Bourke-White (1904-1971).

The exhibition, which runs until 27 February, comprises more than 100 images from the Life archive in New York, documenting the photographer's unconventional vision and life.

Bourke-White was the first known female war correspondent and the first woman to be allowed to work in combat zones during world war two.

The photographs on display in Rome chronicle soldiers in world war two, aerial shots of American cities, portraits of Stalin and Gandhi, apartheid in South Africa and racial segregation in the US.

The exhibition is accompanied by a series of public meetings and discussions on the themes of photography and female identity.

For full information including visiting details see museum website.