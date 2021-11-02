Roma Jazz Festival 2021

Rome hosts the 45th edition of the Roma Jazz Festival from 1-21 November 2021.
Under the title Jazz Code, the festival will host 19 concerts at the Auditorium Parco della Musica, with special events at the Monk Club.
For full programme and ticket details see Roma Jazz Festival website.
