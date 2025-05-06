21.6 C
Exhibitions in Rome

Exhibition in Rome marks 300 years of the Spanish Steps

By: Wanted in Rome

Date:

The Spanish Steps, Revisited.

The Keats-Shelley House in Rome celebrates 300 years of the Spanish Steps with an exhibition of work by international artists and architects, from 1 May until 1 November.

Organised in collaboration with the American Academy in Rome and the British School at Rome, the show examines the 18th-century landmark from both a historic and contemporary perspective.

The exhibition's curators Luca Caddia and Fulvio Chimento, together with Ella Francesca Kilgallon and Carlotta Minarelli, invited contemporary artists and architects to present an alternative vision of the Spanish Steps.

Designed by Francesco De Sanctis and built between 1723 and 1726, the Spanish Steps is one of Rome's most loved landmarks, inspiring countless artists, movie directors, poets and writers.

Alongside the new "revisited" versions of the Scalinata di Trinità dei Monti, the exhibition presents rare architectural plans and engravings on loan from prestigious collections in Rome and the Vatican.

Image: Elisabetta Benassi, 327 Steps, 2025.

General Info

Address Piazza di Spagna, 26, 00187 Roma RM, Italy

View on Map

Exhibition in Rome marks 300 years of the Spanish Steps

Piazza di Spagna, 26, 00187 Roma RM, Italy

