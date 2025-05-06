The Joel Nafuma Refugee Center (JNRC) invites you to a Fundraising Aperitivo. All proceeds will go directly toward supporting refugees and asylum seekers through the JNRC’s vital programs. There will be a complimentary drink upon entry!
Date: Friday, May 23 at 18:00
Location: Garden of Joel Nafuma Refugee Center, Via Nazionale 16a
Tickets & Info: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/fundraising-aperitivo-for-joel-nafuma-refugee-center-jnrc-tickets-1341884796549?aff=oddtdtcreator
JNRC Fundraising Aperitivo
Via Nazionale, 16, 00184 Roma RM, Italy
