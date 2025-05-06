Hello,
I'm planning to enroll at the University of Exeter. I'm currently residing near Rome. Before facing this substantial move, I'd like to have an informal chat with someone who would agree to share a personal perspective.
Hope that sounds nice to you, too.
Thanks a lot!
Martina
Any students from Exeter University?
Roma RM, Italia
