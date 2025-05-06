19.9 C
Classifieds Personal

Any students from Exeter University?

By: Wanted in Rome

Date:

Hello,

I'm planning to enroll at the University of Exeter. I'm currently residing near Rome. Before facing this substantial move, I'd like to have an informal chat with someone who would agree to share a personal perspective.

Hope that sounds nice to you, too.

Thanks a lot!

Martina

General Info

Address Roma RM, Italia

View on Map

Any students from Exeter University?

Roma RM, Italia

