Rome hosts World Press Photo Exhibition 2022

World Press Photo Exhibition returns to Palazzo delle Esposizioni.

Rome hosts an exhibition dedicated to the World Press Photo 2022 at Palazzo delle Esposizioni on Via Nazionale from 28 April to 12 June.

The show presents a national preview of the finalist photos of the international photojournalism competition which awards the best professional photographers every year since 1955.

The 2022 winner of the World Press Photo of the Year went to Amber Bracken for her image of wooden crosses in remembrance of indigenous children who died at a former residential school in Canada following the discovery of  215 unmarked graves in Kamloops, British Columbia.

The 65th annual World Press Photo Contest drew entries from around the world: 4,066 photographers from 130 countries submitted more than 64,823 images.

Each year an independent jury at the World Press Photo Foundation in Amsterdam selects images for this prestigious recognition of international photojournalism, with winners chosen in eight categories including general news, sports, the environment and portraits.

The exhibition provides a fascinating and hard-hitting chance to look back over the dramatic world events that took place over the last year.

The show is promoted in Rome by Roma Capitale, conceived by the World Press Photo Foundation of Amsterdam and organised by the Azienda Speciale Palaexpo in collaboration with 10b Photography.

For visiting details see Palazzo delle Esposizioni website.

Cover image: Amber Bracken for The New York Times, World Press Photo of the Year 2022.

