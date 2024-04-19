18.8 C
Impressionism exhibition in Rome: The dawn of modernity

By: Wanted in Rome

Date:

Impressionists – The dawn of modernity until 28 July.

The Museo Storico della Fanteria in Rome celebrates Impressionism as part of celebrations to mark the 150th anniversary of the founding of the revolutionary art movement in Paris.

The exhibition, which documents the origins and history of Impressionism, features around 200 works from private collections, most of which will be unfamiliar to the public.

On display are works by Impressionist masters including Monet, Degas, Manet, Renoir, Cézanne, Gauguin and Pissarro, as well as other lesser known artists.

For visiting details see exhibition website.

General Info

Address Piazza di S. Croce in Gerusalemme, 9, 00182 Roma RM, Italy

View on Map

Impressionism exhibition in Rome: The dawn of modernity

Piazza di S. Croce in Gerusalemme, 9, 00182 Roma RM, Italy

