ITA-ENG Certified Translator

English mother tongue translator (Italian-English) registered at the Rome Civil and Penal Court as Perito Traduttore. Over 20 years of experience in all fields. Excellent rates. Free estimates. 348-0549364

adv-english@hotmail.it

ITA-ENG Certified Translator

