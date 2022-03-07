English mother tongue translator (Italian-English) registered at the Rome Civil and Penal Court as Perito Traduttore. Over 20 years of experience in all fields. Excellent rates. Free estimates. 348-0549364
General Info
Address
Email address adv-english@hotmail.it
View on Map
ITA-ENG Certified Translator
RELATED ARTICLES
Wanted in Rome
EVENTS THIS WEEKview calendar
|M
|T
|W
|T
|F
|S
|S
STAY CONNECTED
The Wanted Network
Rome areasall Rome areas
Latest classifieds
Qualified English Teachers - City Centre
We are hiring! Mother tongue English teachers (UK, USA, Australia, ZA, New Zealand, Ireland) wanted for face-to-face courses, from March 2022. Send CV to: roma.salandra@inlinguarom...
English mother tongue translator (Italian-English) registered at the Rome Civil and Penal Court as Perito Traduttore. Over 20 years of experience in all fields. Excellent rates. Fr...
Your Olive Leaf Extract Elixir
Wanting to look younger and healthier? Try our bio products with olive leaf extract.Your Olive Leaf Extract Bio products with olive leaf extract. Super Anti-oxidant. Weight Loss...
Come and destress yourself with this unique hands on energy healing treatment. I will help you to unblock energy centres located on your head so as to put you and your body ' in t...