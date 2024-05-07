Italian Open: How to get to the Foro Italico in Rome

A quick guide on how to get to Rome's Foro Italico.

Rome is currently hosting the 2024 edition of the Internazionali BNL d'Italia or Italian Open, the prestigious annual tennis tournament also known as the Rome Masters.

In addition to the world's top tennis stars, the Italian capital is currently welcoming hordes of tennis fans, many of whom will be asking how to get to the Foro Italico.

Located in the north of Rome, the Foro Italico complex is home to several major sporting facilities including the Stadio Central del Tennis which hosts the Italian Open.

How to get to the Foro Italico using public transport

From Termini station, take the Metro A line in the direction of Battistini, getting out at Ottaviano (6 stops away, in the Vatican area). From there take the No. 32 bus for seven stops to the "De Bosis" stop and make the short walk to the Foro Italico.

Alternatively take the Metro A line in the direction of Battistini and get out at Flaminio (4 stops) then take the No. 2 tram to its terminus at Piazza Mancini (7 stops). From there cross over the Ponte Duca d'Aosta bridge to the Foro Italico.

Getting to the Foro Italico by foot

The Foro Italico is located around six km from the centre of Rome, or about four km from the Ottaviano area. It is roughly a 40-minute walk from Flaminio, a popular option for many.

Taxi

Visitors to Rome who wish to reach the Foro Italico by taxi are advised to give themselves plenty of time and not leave it until the last minute. The city's main taxi companies are 063570 and 060609. Rome taxi cooperative Samarcanda (065551) is known for its excellent customer service.

Bicycles and sustainable transport

The Foro Italico complex has nearby parking facilities for bicycles. Other options include car-sharing companies such as Enjoy, electric motorcycle sharing outfits like Cooltra or electric scooter and bicycle sharing operators Bird, Dott and Lime.

Useful apps

Handy transport apps in Rome include journey-planners Moovit and MooneyGo!. The city's public transport company is ATAC, with traffic news available on the municipal mobility website.

A brief history of the Foro Italico

Located on the slopes of Monte Mario, the Foro Italico sports complex was built between 1928 and 1938 and was originally known as the Foro Mussolini.

Its design by architect Enrico Del Debbio and, later, Luigi Moretti, was inspired by the Roman forums of the imperial age and is considered a preeminent example of Italian fascist architecture.

The complex hosts the Stadio Olimpico, the capital's largest sports facility, which is home to local football clubs AS Roma and Lazio, Italy's national athletics team, and the Italian national rugby union squad.

The 72,000-seater stadium hosts major events throughout the year, including Serie A football matches, Six Nations rugby and the Golden Gala track and field event, as well as summer concerts by international music acts.

The Foro Italico is also home to the statue-lined Stadio dei Marmi, the Stadio Olimpico del Nuoto (Olympic Swimming Stadium) and the Stadio del Tennis, which hosts the Italian Open, in addition to 13 other tennis courts.