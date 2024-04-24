14.1 C
Rome (IT)
Wed, 24 April 2024
Italy's news in English
Orchestra dell’Accademia Nazionale di Santa Cecilia
Orchestra dell’Accademia Nazionale di Santa Cecilia
Orchestra dell’Accademia Nazionale di Santa Cecilia
Castelli H1 700 x 180
  1. Home
  2. News
  3. Rome expects record 350,000 tennis fans for Italian Open 2024
News Sport

Rome expects record 350,000 tennis fans for Italian Open 2024

By: Wanted in Rome

Date:

World's top tennis stars to compete in Rome.

The 2024 Internazionali BNL d'Italia tennis tournament, also known as the Rome Masters or the Italian Open, will be held at the Foro Italico from 6-19 May.

The 81st edition of the prestigious sporting event, which combines men and women's tournaments with more than 300 matches, was presented at the Colosseum on Tuesday.

Organisers are expecting a record 350,000 tennis fans to attend the tournament which is played on a red clay surface across 14 courts: eight for singles and doubles matches, and the other six for practice sessions.

The big draw this year will be World Number 2 Jannik Sinner, the highest-ranked Italian tennis player in history, along with Novak Djokovic, Carlos Alcaraz, Daniil Medvedev, 10-time Rome champion Rafael Nadal and local star Matteo Berrettini.

Top names in the women's competition include world number one Iga Świątek (who won in Rome in 2021 and 2022), reigning champion Kazakh Elena Rybakina, Aryna Sabalenka, Coco Gauff, Ons Jabeur, Danielle Collins, Naomi Osaka and Jasmine Paolini.

The Italian Open was hosted in Milan from its inception in 1930 before being moved to its present venue in Rome in 1934, and becoming an open event in 1969.

For ticket information and programme details see Internazionali BNL d'Italia website.

Photo credit: Victor Velter / Shutterstock.com.

General Info

Address Viale del Foro Italico, 00135 Roma RM, Italy

View on Map

Rome expects record 350,000 tennis fans for Italian Open 2024

Viale del Foro Italico, 00135 Roma RM, Italy

Smiling H2 - 724x450
Orchestra dell’Accademia Nazionale di Santa Cecilia
Orchestra dell’Accademia Nazionale di Santa Cecilia
Orchestra dell’Accademia Nazionale di Santa Cecilia
Smiling tech H3 - 320x480

Latest news

see all News

Latest Whats'on

see all What's on

Latest Classifieds

see all Classifieds

Latest Yellow Pages

see all Yellow Pages
Smiling H5 - 1400x 360

More like this
Related

Sport

AS Roma renew contract with coach Daniele De Rossi

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Sport

Appia Run: Rome's race along the Appian Way

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Sport

Rome to host grand finale of Giro d'Italia 2024

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Sport

Rome's city museums free for Rome Marathon runners

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Sport

Italy beat Scotland in Six Nations rugby clash in Rome

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Sport

Six Nations Rugby: Italy Under 20s beat Scotland 47-14

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Sport

Six Nations Rugby 2024 in Rome: a quick guide

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Sport

Italy withdraws Rome bid for 2027 World Athletics Championships

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -