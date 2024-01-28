10.3 C
Rome (IT)
Sun, 28 January 2024
Italy's news in English
JCU 1920x116
JCU 1920x116
JCU 1920x116
Orchestra dell’Accademia Nazionale di Santa Cecilia
  1. Home
  2. News
  3. Italy's Jannick Sinner makes history with Australian Open win
News Sport

Italy's Jannick Sinner makes history with Australian Open win

By: Wanted in Rome

Date:

Sinner becomes first Italian to win Grand Slam title in 48 years.

Italian tennis star Jannik Skinner on Sunday was crowned this year's Australian Open men's champion after beating Daniil Medvedev to clinch his first Grand Slam title.

Sinner, 22, defeated Russian Medvedev in five sets (3-6, 3-6, 6-4, 6-4, 6-3), three days after triumphing over 10-time champion Novak Djokovic in the semi final.

Sinner becomes the first Italian to win the Australian Open title and the first Italian man to win a Grand Slam since Adriano Panatta won the 1976 French Open.

Sinner is also the youngest man to win the Australian Open since Djokovic in 2008.

"Today Jannik Sinner has written a new page of history that makes us proud," Italy's prime minister Giorgia Meloni wrote on X - "For the first time, Italy conquers the Australian slam. A memorable feat worthy of a true champion."

Photo credit: Victor Velter / Shutterstock.com.

FiR 724 x 450
Orchestra dell’Accademia Nazionale di Santa Cecilia
Orchestra dell’Accademia Nazionale di Santa Cecilia
Orchestra dell’Accademia Nazionale di Santa Cecilia
Marymount - International School Rome

Latest news

see all News

Latest Whats'on

see all What's on

Latest Classifieds

see all Classifieds

Latest Yellow Pages

see all Yellow Pages
FiR 1400 x 360

More like this
Related

Sport

Italy's Jannik Sinner beats Novak Djokovic to reach Australian Open final

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Sport

Italy mourns football legend Gigi Riva

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Sport

How to get to Stadio Olimpico in Rome

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Sport

Daniele De Rossi replaces José Mourinho as Roma coach

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Sport

AS Roma sack manager José Mourinho

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Sport

Italy senate closes early ahead of Lazio-Roma derby

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Sport

Best pubs in Rome to watch Six Nations rugby

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Sport

Italy to host two Six Nations 2024 matches in Rome

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -