Sinner becomes first Italian to win Grand Slam title in 48 years.

Italian tennis star Jannik Skinner on Sunday was crowned this year's Australian Open men's champion after beating Daniil Medvedev to clinch his first Grand Slam title.

Sinner, 22, defeated Russian Medvedev in five sets (3-6, 3-6, 6-4, 6-4, 6-3), three days after triumphing over 10-time champion Novak Djokovic in the semi final.

Sinner becomes the first Italian to win the Australian Open title and the first Italian man to win a Grand Slam since Adriano Panatta won the 1976 French Open.

Never, stop, fighting!



Never, stop, fighting! My first Grand Slam title, lost for words, forza!!!!!!— Jannik Sinner

Sinner is also the youngest man to win the Australian Open since Djokovic in 2008.

"Today Jannik Sinner has written a new page of history that makes us proud," Italy's prime minister Giorgia Meloni wrote on X - "For the first time, Italy conquers the Australian slam. A memorable feat worthy of a true champion."

Photo credit: Victor Velter / Shutterstock.com.