News Sport

Italy's Jannik Sinner beats Novak Djokovic to reach Australian Open final

By: Wanted in Rome

Date:

Sinner to meet Medvedev or Zverev in final.

Italian tennis star Jannik Sinner has reached the Australian Open final after defeating 10-time champion Novak Djokovic in a thrilling semi-final in Melbourne on Friday.

Sinner, 22, beat Djokovic’s 33-game streak with a decisive 6-1, 6-2, 6-7 (6) 6-3 victory over the World Number 1 to reach his first ever grand slam final.

The result - Djokovic’s first loss at Melbourne Park since 2018 - ends the Serbian's hopes of claiming a record 11th Australian Open title.

Djokovic made a string of uncharacteristic errors during the game, however Sinner gave a consistent performance, describing it afterwards as "a very, very tough match".

Sinner, from San Candido in northern Italy, will face the winner of the other semi-final between Russian Daniil Medvedev and German Alexander Zverev in Sunday's final.

Photo credit: lev radin / Shutterstock.com.

