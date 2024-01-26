Italy's Jannik Sinner beats Novak Djokovic to reach Australian Open final

Sinner to meet Medvedev or Zverev in final.
Italian tennis star Jannik Sinner has reached the Australian Open final after defeating 10-time champion Novak Djokovic in a thrilling semi-final in Melbourne on Friday.
Sinner, 22, beat Djokovic’s 33-game streak with a decisive 6-1, 6-2, 6-7 (6) 6-3 victory over the World Number 1 to reach his first ever grand slam final.
The result - Djokovic’s first loss at Melbourne Park since 2018 - ends the Serbian's hopes of claiming a record 11th Australian Open title.
Jannik ci tiene a darci il buongiorno #EurosportTENNIS | #AusOpen | #AO2024 | #Sinner pic.twitter.com/lJN8iH7e8w
— Eurosport IT (@Eurosport_IT) January 26, 2024
Djokovic made a string of uncharacteristic errors during the game, however Sinner gave a consistent performance, describing it afterwards as "a very, very tough match".
Sinner, from San Candido in northern Italy, will face the winner of the other semi-final between Russian Daniil Medvedev and German Alexander Zverev in Sunday's final.
Photo credit: lev radin / Shutterstock.com.
