Italy launches Snow Train from Rome to the Dolomites

Treno della Neve runs at weekends until 8 April.

A new rail service will connect Rome with the Dolomites in Italy's northern Trentino-Alto Adige region in a move designed to promote ecological tourism among skiiers and tourists.

The Treno delle Neve, or Snow Train, will depart from Rome's central Termini station at night and arrive just over 10 hours later in San Candido near the Austrian border.

The Trenitalia service, active at weekends from 17 February until 8 April, will stop in Bolzano, Bressanone, Fortezza, Brunico and Dobbiaco before reaching its final destination.

On Friday and Saturday nights the Intercity Notte 764 leaves Termini at 22.05 and arrives in San Candido at 08.30 the next morning.

On Saturdays and Sundays the Intercity Notte 763 travels in the opposite direction, departing from San Candido at 19.18 and arriving in Rome at 06.06 in the morning.

"This means that tourists and hikers can go without their car and travel in an ecological way" - said Daniel Alfreider, mobility councillor in the autonomous province of Bolzano where San Candido is located - adding that the tourism sector requires increased focus on sustainability and accessibility by bus and rail.