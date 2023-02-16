10.2 C
Rome (IT)
Thu, 16 February 2023
Italy's news in English
Paideia 1920x116
Paideia 1920x116
Paideia 1920x116
Mater Dei H1 700x180
  1. Home
  2. News
  3. Italy launches Snow Train from Rome to the Dolomites
News Travel

Italy launches Snow Train from Rome to the Dolomites

By: Wanted in Rome

Date:

Treno della Neve runs at weekends until 8 April.

A new rail service will connect Rome with the Dolomites in Italy's northern Trentino-Alto Adige region in a move designed to promote ecological tourism among skiiers and tourists.

The Treno delle Neve, or Snow Train, will depart from Rome's central Termini station at night and arrive just over 10 hours later in San Candido near the Austrian border.

The Trenitalia service, active at weekends from 17 February until 8 April, will stop in Bolzano, Bressanone, Fortezza, Brunico and Dobbiaco before reaching its final destination.

On Friday and Saturday nights the Intercity Notte 764 leaves Termini at 22.05 and arrives in San Candido at 08.30 the next morning.

On Saturdays and Sundays the Intercity Notte 763 travels in the opposite direction, departing from San Candido at 19.18 and arriving in Rome at 06.06 in the morning.

"This means that tourists and hikers can go without their car and travel in an ecological way" - said Daniel Alfreider, mobility councillor in the autonomous province of Bolzano where San Candido is located - adding that the tourism sector requires increased focus on sustainability and accessibility by bus and rail.

Aur 724x450
JCU 1920x190
JCU 1920x190
JCU 1920x190
Pideia 320x480

Latest news

see all News

Latest Whats'on

see all What's on

Latest Classifieds

see all Classifieds

Latest Yellow Pages

see all Yellow Pages
JCU 1400x360

More like this
Related

Travel

Italy unveils finalists for Italian Capital of Culture 2025

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Travel Top stories

Rome's Fiumicino airport awarded top 5-star rating by Skytrax

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Travel

British Airways flight from London makes emergency landing in Italy

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Travel

Italy launches new Rome-Milan high speed train: 2 hours and 45 minutes

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Travel

Rome's Fiumicino Airport: a brief history

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Travel

Christmas snow train through Italy's Abruzzo region

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Travel Editorials

Greccio: home of the world's first Nativity scene

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Travel

In Italy, new Orient Express luxury train to link Venice, Rome and Palermo

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -