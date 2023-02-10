12 C
News Transport

Italy faces public transport strikes on Friday 17 February

By: Wanted in Rome

Date:

Strikes to affect public transport in Rome and Milan.

Commuters in Italy face disruption to public transport services on Friday 17 February as part of a nationwide 24-hour strike called by the USB trade union.

The industrial action - over a range of issues including privatisation, cost of living, safety and wages - will affect local public transport networks across Italy, with strike times varying between companies.

In Rome the strike will affect ATAC's network of buses, trams, metro and light-rail services Roma-Lido, Termini-Centocelle and Roma-Nord, as well as buses operated by Roma TPL, Astral and Cotral in the greater Rome area.

Rome's public transport will be at risk from 08.30 until 17.00 and from 20.00 until end of service.

However services in the capital will be guaranteed during the busiest rush hour periods in the morning and evening: until 08.30 and from 17.00 until 20.00.

In Milan the strike is set to disrupt ATM public transport services from 08.45 to 15.00 and after 18.00.

For travel information in Rome see the Roma Mobilità website while for details of upcoming strikes in Italy see the transport ministry website.

We will update this article nearer the time. Photo credit: Christian Vinces / Shutterstock.com.

 

