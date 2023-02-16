13.4 C
Rome (IT)
Thu, 16 February 2023
Italy's news in English
JCU 1920x116
JCU 1920x116
JCU 1920x116
Mater Dei H1 700x180
  1. Home
  2. News
  3. Sapienza University to build new library open to Rome citizens
News Education

Sapienza University to build new library open to Rome citizens

By: Wanted in Rome

Date:

La Sapienza presents major library project.

Rome's La Sapienza University is to build a mega-library that will house more than two million volumes, combining the vast book collections of its faculties of humanities and philosophy.

The library project, designed by Rimini-based Mijic Architects, was presented on Monday by the university's rector Antonella Polimeni and the capital's mayor Roberto Gualtieri.

The library - which will be accessible to La Sapienza students as well as Rome citizens - will be located in a 5,200-sqm area of the campus overlooking Piazzale Aldo Moro in Rome's S. Lorenzo district.

"The new structure will have the appearance of a living library" - said Polimeni - "and, at the same time, that of a laboratory open to experimentation and all forms of scientific communication."

There will be a 24-hour study room and meeting spaces "for cultural activities at the service of all citizens", Polimeni said, with a public entrance from Via dei Marrucini.

Sapienza library rendering by Mijic Architects

Gualtieri said that as a former student and professor at La Sapienza he was "particularly excited" about the project which would be a "hub of the highest cultural value, creating a direct relationship with citizens".

Founded in 1303, La Sapienza is the oldest university in Rome and the largest in Europe.

For more details about the university's library project see Sapienza website.

Orchestra dell’Accademia Nazionale di Santa Cecilia
Paideia 1920x190
Paideia 1920x190
Paideia 1920x190
AUR 320x480

Latest news

see all News

Latest Whats'on

see all What's on

Latest Classifieds

see all Classifieds

Latest Yellow Pages

see all Yellow Pages
JCU 1400x360

More like this
Related

Education

Finnish family leaves Italy over 'poor' school system

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Education

Italy bans phones in school classrooms

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Education

Wanted in Rome Junior: The Landscapes of Michael Longley’s Soul

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Education

Interview with John Cabot's President, Franco Pavoncello

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Education

Italy's education minister wants to ban phones in classroom

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Education

John McCourt becomes first foreign rector of an Italian university

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Education

AUR registers record number of enrollments

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Education

Italy's schools reopen without covid restrictions

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -