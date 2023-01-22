Italy launches new Rome-Milan high speed train: 2 hours and 45 minutes

Direct rail link between Rome Tiburtina and Milan Rogoredo.

A new high-speed Frecciarossa train service linking Rome and Milan will offer a journey time of two hours and 45 minutes, Italy's state railway company has announced.

The direct service, which avoids the central train stations of both cities, will launch on Monday 23 January, Ferrovie dello Stato said in a statement.

The train will leave from Roma Tiburtina at 05.30 and will arrive in Milan Rogoredo at 08.15, with a train leaving Rogoredo at 20.44 to arrive in the capital at 23.29.

The new connection does not include Milano Centrale or Roma Termini however both stations can be easily reached.

The new link brings the number of daily Frecciarossa connections between Rome and Milan to 90, including seven direct Roma Termini - Milano Centrale services, with a journey time of 2 hours and 59 minutes, and 81 Frecciarossa Rome-Milan routes with intermediate stops and journey times starting from 3 hours and eight minutes.

Photo credit: bellena / Shutterstock.com.