9 C
Rome (IT)
Sun, 22 January 2023
Italy's news in English
Paideia 1920x116
Paideia 1920x116
Paideia 1920x116
Orchestra dell’Accademia Nazionale di Santa Cecilia
  1. Home
  2. News
  3. Italy launches new Rome-Milan high speed train: 2 hours and 45 minutes
News Travel

Italy launches new Rome-Milan high speed train: 2 hours and 45 minutes

By: Wanted in Rome

Date:

Direct rail link between Rome Tiburtina and Milan Rogoredo.

A new high-speed Frecciarossa train service linking Rome and Milan will offer a journey time of two hours and 45 minutes, Italy's state railway company has announced.

The direct service, which avoids the central train stations of both cities, will launch on Monday 23 January, Ferrovie dello Stato said in a statement.

The train will leave from Roma Tiburtina at 05.30 and will arrive in Milan Rogoredo at 08.15, with a train leaving Rogoredo at 20.44 to arrive in the capital at 23.29.

The new connection does not include Milano Centrale or Roma Termini however both stations can be easily reached.

The new link brings the number of daily Frecciarossa connections between Rome and Milan to 90, including seven direct Roma Termini - Milano Centrale services, with a journey time of 2 hours and 59 minutes, and 81 Frecciarossa Rome-Milan routes with intermediate stops and journey times starting from 3 hours and eight minutes.

Photo credit: bellena / Shutterstock.com.

Ambrit 724 x 450
Marymount - International School Rome
Marymount - International School Rome
Marymount - International School Rome
JCU 320x480

Latest news

see all News

Latest Whats'on

see all What's on

Latest Classifieds

see all Classifieds

Latest Yellow Pages

see all Yellow Pages
Orchestra dell’Accademia Nazionale di Santa Cecilia

More like this
Related

Travel

Rome's Fiumicino Airport: a brief history

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Travel

Christmas snow train through Italy's Abruzzo region

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Travel Editorials

Greccio: home of the world's first Nativity scene

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Travel

In Italy, new Orient Express luxury train to link Venice, Rome and Palermo

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
English news in Italy

Rome named top Christmas destination for British travellers

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Travel

12 million Italians to travel for Immacolata holiday on 8 December

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Travel

Orvieto: a perfect day trip from Rome

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Travel

How to get to Pompei from Rome and back

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -