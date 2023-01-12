Italy petrol stations to strike on 25-26 January

Move comes amid surge in petrol and diesel prices.

Italy's petrol stations are to hold a strike on 25-26 January in protest over claims of speculative price increases at the pumps after Giorgia Meloni's government failed to renew an excise discount at the start of this year.

Prices have risen sharply in January since the ending of the discount on fuel excise duties - introduced last March by the previous government of Mario Draghi - in an effort to reduce fuel prices.

In a statement issued on Thursday, associations representing Italy's filling stations said the aim of their two-day protest was to stop the "wave of mud" against a sector of "honest workers" and to "try to restore the truth".

Earlier this week the government approved a decree to boost the transparency of fuel prices to stop speculative hikes, news agency ANSA reports, with gas stations obliged to display the average national price of fuel alongside the prices they charge.

The measures also include a cap on fuel prices at stations on motorways, with penalties for those who do not comply.

