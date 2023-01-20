4.2 C
Rome (IT)
Fri, 20 January 2023
Italy's news in English
Orchestra dell’Accademia Nazionale di Santa Cecilia
Orchestra dell’Accademia Nazionale di Santa Cecilia
Orchestra dell’Accademia Nazionale di Santa Cecilia
Marymount - International School Rome
  1. Home
  2. News
  3. Måneskin stage surprise wedding in Rome
News Lifestyle

Måneskin stage surprise wedding in Rome

By: Wanted in Rome

Date:

Måneskin wedding coincided with launch of new album.

Rome rockers Måneskin surprised their fans by staging a "not so holy" wedding, officiated by former Gucci creative director Alessandro Michele, in the Italian capital on Thursday night.

All four band members wore white, arriving at the 19th-century Palazzo Brancaccio building in their own white cadillacs, with Victoria and Ethan dressed as brides and Damiano and Thomas as grooms.

The "wedding" ceremony saw the celebrant ask Måneskin: "Do you wish to get married promising to be faithful to each other always, in joy and in pain, in love and in honour every day of your lives?".

After answering in the affirmative, the band exchanged rings and kisses before performing an exclusive concert including tracks from their new album Rush!

The private event in Rome's Colle Oppio area was attended by numerous celebrities from the world of entertainment and sport including movie directors Baz Luhrmann and Paolo Sorrentino, rapper Machine Gun Kelly, singer Elisa, and AS Roma football stars Paulo Dybala and Lorenzo Pellegrini.

Known for a sound fusing punk-funk and glam rock, Måneskin formed in Rome in 2016 and comprise singer Damiano David, bassist Victoria De Angelis, guitarist Thomas Raggi and drummer Ethan Torchio.

At the start of their career the rockers could be seen busking on Rome's central thoroughfare, Via del Corso, before going on to achieve global fame after winning the Eurovision Song Contest for Italy in 2021.

Photo Måneskin

General Info

Address Viale del Monte Oppio, 7, 00184 Roma RM, Italy

View on Map

Måneskin stage surprise wedding in Rome

Viale del Monte Oppio, 7, 00184 Roma RM, Italy

JCU 724x450
Paideia 1920x190
Paideia 1920x190
Paideia 1920x190
Pideia 320x480

Latest news

see all News

Latest Whats'on

see all What's on

Latest Classifieds

see all Classifieds

Latest Yellow Pages

see all Yellow Pages
AUR 1400x360

More like this
Related

Lifestyle

Rome is world's top food destination: Tripadvisor

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Lifestyle

Ciao Lollo: Rome bids farewell to Gina Lollobrigida

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Lifestyle

Gina Lollobrigida, Italian cinema icon, dies at 95

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Lifestyle

Zelensky to join Italy's Sanremo Music Festival via video link

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Lifestyle

Sanremo Music Festival: Italy’s most famous song contest

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Lifestyle

Venice Carnevale: Italy's most fabled carnival

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Lifestyle

Rome's Mister OK to make New Year's Day dive into river Tiber

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Entertainment

New Year's Day Parade in Rome

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -