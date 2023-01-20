Måneskin stage surprise wedding in Rome

Måneskin wedding coincided with launch of new album.

Rome rockers Måneskin surprised their fans by staging a "not so holy" wedding, officiated by former Gucci creative director Alessandro Michele, in the Italian capital on Thursday night.

All four band members wore white, arriving at the 19th-century Palazzo Brancaccio building in their own white cadillacs, with Victoria and Ethan dressed as brides and Damiano and Thomas as grooms.

The "wedding" ceremony saw the celebrant ask Måneskin: "Do you wish to get married promising to be faithful to each other always, in joy and in pain, in love and in honour every day of your lives?".

After answering in the affirmative, the band exchanged rings and kisses before performing an exclusive concert including tracks from their new album Rush!

We can officially announce that @thisismaneskin got married until death do them apart! #MarriedInARush pic.twitter.com/pjJxT0Ajm6 — Måneskin News (@ManeskinNews) January 19, 2023

The private event in Rome's Colle Oppio area was attended by numerous celebrities from the world of entertainment and sport including movie directors Baz Luhrmann and Paolo Sorrentino, rapper Machine Gun Kelly, singer Elisa, and AS Roma football stars Paulo Dybala and Lorenzo Pellegrini.

Known for a sound fusing punk-funk and glam rock, Måneskin formed in Rome in 2016 and comprise singer Damiano David, bassist Victoria De Angelis, guitarist Thomas Raggi and drummer Ethan Torchio.

At the start of their career the rockers could be seen busking on Rome's central thoroughfare, Via del Corso, before going on to achieve global fame after winning the Eurovision Song Contest for Italy in 2021.

Photo Måneskin