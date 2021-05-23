Rome band Måneskin wins Eurovision Song Contest for Italy

Eurovision comes to Italy next year.

Italy has won the 2021 Eurovision song contest with the winning entry, Zitti e buoni, performed by Rome alternative rock band Måneskin.

In a nail-biting finish last night, the group secured 524 points for their performance thanks to a late surge of votes from the public.

Clad in leather lederhosen, Måneskin saw off stiff competition from France and Switzerland to clinch Italy's first Eurovision victory in 31 years.

Taking to the stage to claim the top prize, the band's frontman Damiano David exclaimed: “We just want to say to the whole of Europe, to the whole world, rock and roll never dies!”

The 65th edition of the contest, which skipped a year due to the covid-19 crisis, took place in front of 3,500 spectators in Rotterdam's Ahoy Arena and was broadcast across Europe and around the globe.

The band - the bookies' favourite to come first in the Eurovison - are the third Italian artists to win the European competition after Gigliola Cinquetti in 1964 and Toto Cutugno in 1990.

Known for a unique sound fusing punk-funk and glam rock, Måneskin formed in 2016, honing their musical style while busking on the streets of Rome.

The band rose to fame the following year, after coming second in the Italian talent show X Factor, before winning the Sanremo Music Festival 2021, Italy's biggest song contest, earlier this year.
