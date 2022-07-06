Italy doctors call on Måneskin to postpone Rome concert amid covid surge

Medics' appeal comes amid surge of new covid-19 infections in Italy.

More than 70,000 people are expected at a sold-out concert by Rome band Måneskin at the Circus Maximus on Saturday 9 July, billed as one of the biggest events this summer in the Italian capital.

However doctors have warned against the open-air concert which comes amid a surge of new covid infections in the Lazio region around Rome, fuelled by the Omicron-5 sub-variant of the virus, reports Italian newspaper La Repubblica.

In recent days Italy recorded 1 million active covid cases, while the Lazio region on Tuesday registered more than 176,000 people as "currently positive", even though many experts believe the real number could be at least double that due to people testing at home.

Italy's health ministry registered 132,274 new covid-19 cases on Tuesday, surprassing 100,000 for the first time since 8 February, reports Reuters.

"The big events have played a role in the boom in infections over the last two weeks in Lazio", Marco Trifogli, regional secretary of the independent medical union SNAMI, told La Repubblica.

Doctors believe that Saturday night's concert at the Circus Maximus should be postponed until after the peak of the current covid surge, reportedly predicted between 10 and 15 July.

"We are not making rhetorical and hypocritical speeches invoking the use of a mask at the concert" - Trifogli told La Repubblica - "Whoever thinks that 70,000 people, in 40 degrees, will keep their masks on in a concert while they sing and dance, is lying and they know it."

Trifoglio said the same warning applies to the ongoing beach tour concerts by Italian singer Jovanotti which also risk acting as "mega-cluster" events.

This point was reinforced by Alberto Chiriatti, deputy regional secretary of Italy's federation of general practioners (FIMMG): "The problem is obviously not Måneskin but any large gathering during the current surge of the virus. There is no football right now but if there were a derby we would say the same thing."

Marcello Pili, a well-known family doctor from Ostia, is of the same view, describing big summer events - including the concert tour by Vasco Rossi - as "health bombs".

"I find the Måneskin concert, at this moment, madness" - Pili told La Repubblica - "We risk 20,000 positive cases in one blow alone."

Pili made a direct appeal to Måneskin frontman Damiano David to postpone the highly-anticipated event in Circo Massimo, asking: "Do you think this concert is really essential, now?"

Predictably, the medics' appeal has gone done like a lead balloon among Måneskin fans, and has also faced criticism on social media from the public in the wake of the recent lifting of most of Italy's covid restrictions after more than two years.

General Info

Address Via del Circo Massimo, 00186 Roma RM, Italy

View on Map

Italy doctors call on Måneskin to postpone Rome concert amid covid surge

Via del Circo Massimo, 00186 Roma RM, Italy

SHARE
Wanted in Rome
Wanted in Rome
Wanted in Rome is a monthly magazine in English for expatriates in Rome established in 1985. The magazine covers Rome news stories that may be of interest to English and Italian speaking residents, and tourists as well. The publication also offers classifieds, photos, information on events, museums, churches, galleries, exhibits, fashion, food, and local travel.
77177
Previous article Rome's Spanish Steps to host Valentino fashion show

RELATED ARTICLES

Covid: Italy updates mask rules in workplace
Coronavirus in Italy

Covid: Italy updates mask rules in workplace

Covid: Italy extends mask mandate on public transport
Coronavirus in Italy

Covid: Italy extends mask mandate on public transport

Covid: Italy set to lift last mask rules on 15 June
Coronavirus in Italy

Covid: Italy set to lift last mask rules on 15 June

Covid: Italian government urged to end mask mandate in schools
Coronavirus in Italy

Covid: Italian government urged to end mask mandate in schools

Where you need to wear a mask in Italy from 1 May
Coronavirus in Italy

Where you need to wear a mask in Italy from 1 May

Italy bids farewell to covid Green Pass
Coronavirus in Italy

Italy bids farewell to covid Green Pass

Covid: Italy extends some indoor mask rules until 15 June
Coronavirus in Italy

Covid: Italy extends some indoor mask rules until 15 June

Italy PM Mario Draghi tests positive for covid-19
Coronavirus in Italy

Italy PM Mario Draghi tests positive for covid-19

Covid: Italy to decide on lifting mask rules after Easter
Coronavirus in Italy

Covid: Italy to decide on lifting mask rules after Easter

Italy starts giving fourth dose of covid vaccine to over-80s
Coronavirus in Italy

Italy starts giving fourth dose of covid vaccine to over-80s

Italy set to approve fourth covid vaccine dose for over-80s
Coronavirus in Italy

Italy set to approve fourth covid vaccine dose for over-80s

What kind of mask you need and when must they be worn in Italy
Coronavirus in Italy

What kind of mask you need and when must they be worn in Italy

Italy begins to ease covid rules from 1 April
Coronavirus in Italy

Italy begins to ease covid rules from 1 April

Italy exits covid state of emergency after two years
Coronavirus in Italy

Italy exits covid state of emergency after two years

Italy lifts covid Green Pass rules for visiting museums
Coronavirus in Italy

Italy lifts covid Green Pass rules for visiting museums