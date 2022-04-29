Rome's Circus Maximus to host summer rock concerts, from Måneskin to Vasco Rossi

Live music returns to the Circus Maximus this summer as Rome opera festival moves back to Baths of Caracalla.

Rome's Circus Maximus is to host several major rock concerts this summer as Italy sees a return of large-scale events after a hiatus caused by the covid pandemic.

A sold-out concert by Måneskin on 9 July is billed by organisers Rock in Roma as the "event of the year" as the local band-turned global stars take to the stage in the coveted venue which in the past has welcomed Bruce Springsteen and The Rolling Stones.

The Circus Maximus will also host two sold-out concerts by Italian rock legend Vasco Rossi, postponed several times over the last two years due to the pandemic, on 11 and 12 June.

Then it is the turn of Rome singer-songwriter Renato Zero, one of Italy's best-selling musicians, who will perform four concerts in the coveted venue on 23, 24, 25 and 30 September.

For the last two years the open-air summer season of Rome's opera house has been staged in the Circus Maximus, as its historic venue at the Baths of Caracalla was ruled incompatible with Italy's covid social distancing rules.

The opera festival, which took place at the Terme di Caracalla from 1937 until 2020, returns to its majestic setting among the ruins this summer with its diverse programme including no fewer than 12 concerts by Italian singer-songwriter Claudio Baglioni, accompanied by an orchestra, between 3 June and 17 July.

Photo Rock in Roma

General Info

Address Via del Circo Massimo, 00186 Roma RM, Italy

View on Map

Rome's Circus Maximus to host summer rock concerts, from Måneskin to Vasco Rossi

Via del Circo Massimo, 00186 Roma RM, Italy

SHARE
Wanted in Rome
Wanted in Rome
Wanted in Rome is a monthly magazine in English for expatriates in Rome established in 1985. The magazine covers Rome news stories that may be of interest to English and Italian speaking residents, and tourists as well. The publication also offers classifieds, photos, information on events, museums, churches, galleries, exhibits, fashion, food, and local travel.
76838
Previous article Rome schools to serve Ukrainian menu

RELATED ARTICLES

Rome's 100 Painters return to Via Margutta
Culture

Rome's 100 Painters return to Via Margutta

Italy state museums free for Liberation Day on 25 April
Culture

Italy state museums free for Liberation Day on 25 April

Rome museums free for city's 2,775th birthday on 21 April
Culture

Rome museums free for city's 2,775th birthday on 21 April

Italy museums open on Easter holiday weekend
Culture

Italy museums open on Easter holiday weekend

Letizia Battaglia, Italian photographer who shot the Mafia, dies at 87
Culture

Letizia Battaglia, Italian photographer who shot the Mafia, dies at 87

Procida: Italian president inaugurates Italy's Capital of Culture 2022
Culture

Procida: Italian president inaugurates Italy's Capital of Culture 2022

Uffizi Italy's most visited museum in 2021
Culture

Uffizi Italy's most visited museum in 2021

Rome reopens underground Roman houses on Caelian Hill
Culture

Rome reopens underground Roman houses on Caelian Hill

Rome museums open for free on Sunday 3 April
Culture

Rome museums open for free on Sunday 3 April

Italy's Free Museum Sunday returns after two years
Culture

Italy's Free Museum Sunday returns after two years

Italy's secret sites open for FAI Spring Days 2022
Culture

Italy's secret sites open for FAI Spring Days 2022

Pesaro wins Italy's Capital of Culture 2024 title
Culture

Pesaro wins Italy's Capital of Culture 2024 title

The women in charge of Rome's museums
Culture

The women in charge of Rome's museums

Italy museums free for women on 8 March
Culture

Italy museums free for women on 8 March

Visit Rome's city museums for free on 6 March
Culture

Visit Rome's city museums for free on 6 March