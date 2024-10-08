Vatican to unveil restored St Peter's Baldachin on 27 October

Bernini's Baldachin will be restored in time for Jubilee Year 2025.

The Vatican is to unveil the restored gilded bronze canopy that towers over the high altar of St Peter's Basilica on 27 October, following a major 10-month restoration.

The €700,000 project, the first restoration of the Baldachin in 250 years, was financed by the Order of the Knights of Columbus.

Designed by Baroque master Gian Lorenzo Bernini four centuries ago, the monument was commissioned by Pope Urban VIII, with work starting in 1624 and finishing nine years later.

Restoration of the Baldacchino nears completion

The 30-metre high, 63-ton Baldacchino was installed directly under the dome of the basilica to mark the location of Saint Peter's tomb underneath.

In the creation of the Baldachin, Bernini worked alongside his father Pietro and his brother Luigi, and was also assisted by his rival Francesco Borromini.

The unveiling of the restored Baldachin comes ahead of the 2025 Jubilee Year when more than 30 million pilgrims and tourists are expected to visit Rome and the Vatican.

Photo: Dziewul / Shutterstock.com.